The best MacBook laptop of 2020

A MacBook laptop is a powerful tool that offers versatility and features in an elegant design. It delivers a seamless experience when used with other Apple products.

Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook laptop or you want to switch over from a different OS, you need to understand what's available to get the best model for your needs.

This buying guide introduces you to the key features to consider when purchasing a MacBook laptop, and we've curated a list of the best models available in 2020 for your perusal.

Best MacBook laptops of 2020

1. Apple MacBook Pro, 16-Inch: Impressive in every way, from screen and memory size to performance, this model is a newcomer to our list for 2020.

2. Apple MacBook Air: If you're on a budget but still want a laptop that will wow you, this longtime favorite of ours is worth considering.

3. Apple MacBook Pro, 13-Inch: Back on our short list, this model is for those who want power, speed, and storage but don't need to have the most expensive model available.

What you need to know before buying a MacBook laptop

One of the most convenient features of using Apple products is how seamlessly they integrate with each other. No matter which device you purchase -- phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop -- you get the same built-in apps that allow you to work, learn, create, or explore however you desire. The distinguishing difference in MacBook laptops isn't what each can do (they can all accomplish roughly the same tasks), it's how well each can do it.

The most obvious difference is screen size. MacBook laptops feature a 13.3-inch or a 16-inch Retina display. A larger screen offers more room to work and means you don't have to hunch over quite as much (consider purchasing a laptop stand to reduce back issues). However, if you have concerns about transporting your MacBook laptop, stick to the smaller size.

Under the hood, Mac offers 2- to 8-core with Intel Core i3 to i9 processing. Rather than getting into tech specifics, the higher the number, the faster the possible performance. This is one of the few aspects the purchaser has control over. If you need speed, you can choose it, but it increases the price.

Memory and storage are similar to the processor: the higher the number, the greater the benefit. The memory is how much capacity the laptop has for "thinking," while the storage is how much information (photos, movies, songs, files) your MacBook can store. Both of these are important, but how much you need is dependent on the types of applications you run and how much you want to store directly on the laptop.

While the battery life of each model is fairly consistent at 10 or 11 hours maximum, the pricing for MacBook laptops has a wide range. At the low end, a MacBook Air is $999, while at the top, you can find a MacBook Pro that costs $2,799.

FAQ

Q. Is a MacBook really impervious to viruses?

A. No, not at all. While it has incredible built-in protection, it can't protect you from poor choices you make as a user, such as visiting unknown websites or clicking on unfamiliar links. In short, the Mac OS is like a door -- while closed and locked, it can be rather effective at keeping unwanted visitors from entering. However, once the user unlocks and opens that door, its ability to provide protection diminishes greatly.

Q. Can I run my Windows applications on a MacBook?

A. Yes. If you don't want to purchase the Mac version (or if there is no Mac version), you can purchase a Windows emulator for your MacBook that allows you to run Windows applications on your MacBook. Another option is working online. The trend for many apps is a subscription service that allows you to access the app remotely, no matter which operating system you have.

In-depth recommendations for best MacBook laptops

Best of the best: Apple MacBook Pro, 16-Inch

What we like: Offering an unparalleled 8TB of storage and a 6-speaker sound system with studio-quality mics, this MacBook makes the impossible possible.

What we dislike: To get the best, you need to pay a bit more.

Best bang for your buck: Apple MacBook Air

What we like: The dazzling Retina display and fast SSD storage are two of the many reasons we like this model. This more affordable option has 4 million pixels, True Tone technology, and crisp text. Your fingerprint serves as your password.

What we dislike: Some users are uncomfortable with the heat this model generates, but it doesn't seem to affect the performance.

Choice 3: Apple MacBook Pro, 13-Inch

What we like: This model comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports so you have a great deal of connectivity. It's 15.6 millimeters thick, weighs 3.1 pounds, and features a tenth-generation quad-core processor for faster performance.

What we dislike: Some users experienced a shorter battery life than expected.

