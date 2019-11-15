The best MacBook Air case

The MacBook Air is one of Apple's most popular laptops. It's light, powerful, and reasonably priced. When you have something that good, you want to make sure it's well-protected -- that's why having a good MacBook Air case is important. Not only does a MacBook Air case protect your precious technology, it can express your personal style at the same time.

If you're in the market for a MacBook Air case, keep reading. We've compiled this buying guide to help you make the right choice. Our top pick, STM's Dux, offers rugged protection, making it the perfect option for those with a tendency to drop things.

Considerations when choosing MacBook Air cases

Level of protection

Whether you need protection from serious wear and tear or you're looking for a basic dust jacket impacts which MacBook Air case you choose. Rugged, thick cases can go far to protect your laptop from dangerous drops and bumps, but they can also be quite bulky and heavy. Think about your daily protection needs when deciding which case is the right one for your MacBook Air.

Material

MacBook Air cases are made from a number of different materials. Which one you choose depends on your required protection level and your personal preferences. The most common materials for cases are polycarbonate plastic, rubber, and leather. Plastic cases are rigid and best for protecting against accidental bumps. Rubber cases are slightly bulkier but good at absorbing shocks when your MacBook Air is dropped. Genuine leather is a premium material that offers decent protection and high style.

Permanent vs. temporary

Some people need their MacBook Air case to provide constant protection. Others have more temporary needs and only plan to use their cover once in a while, like when they take their laptop out and about. If the latter describes you, look for one that's easy to put on and remove to save you time and frustration.

Port access

Pay attention to port access when choosing a case for your MacBook Air. While some are designed to allow you to use all your ports at all times, others may cover some or all of your laptop's ports. If you plan to leave your case on permanently but need constant access to your ports, make sure to find one that offers you such access.

Features

Pockets and enclosures

Some MacBook Air cases have built-in pockets and enclosures for carrying papers, pens and pencils, or other essentials. If you want your laptop case to double as a modern-day Trapper Keeper, find a case with this feature.

Keyboard cover

A keyboard cover is a nice addition to your MacBook Air case. While most cases protect the outer shell of your laptop, your keyboard is usually left susceptible to dust and damage. A keyboard cover can keep your keyboard clean and safe at the same time.

Price

Most MacBook Air cases cost between $20 and $100. A $20 MacBook Air case is often a basic plastic model with no major features. For $50, you can get a more durable case made from nicer materials, such as genuine leather. If you spend up to $100, expect a premium case made from high-grade materials and with lots of extra features, such as zipper enclosures. Many in this price range also come from recognized name brands.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between a MacBook Air case and a skin?

A. While a case for your laptop is primarily intended to protect it, skins are purely decorative. They usually wrap around your laptop, covering the entire shell. Skins do not, however, protect your laptop from damage in any way.

Q. Can I fit a standard MacBook case on my MacBook Air?

A. Possibly, but that depends on the individual case. Read the product specs to find out if the case is compatible with both the standard MacBook as well as the MacBook Air. Keep in mind that putting a standard case on an Air model might not be a great idea, since the standard case might be larger and the Air may not fit as snugly as you want.

MacBook Air cases we recommend

Best of the best: STM's Dux Rugged Case

Our take: The best protection for your MacBook Air against scratches and bumps.

What we like: Transparent shell. Easy clip-on design. Rubberized surface is easy to grip.

What we dislike: No bright or interesting color options.

Best bang for your buck: Kuzy's Hard Plastic Case

Our take: One of the most solid MacBook Air cases for a reasonable price.

What we like: Slim design, light, with easy access to every port and function.

What we dislike: Some users complained of feet coming off the case.

Choice 3: GMYLE's Hard Plastic Case

Our take: This well-made case doesn't sacrifice style for functionality.

What we like: Bold floral pattern choices. Easy clip-on design. Rubberized coating helps you hold the case without slippage.

What we dislike: Covers Apple logo when the computer is turned on.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.