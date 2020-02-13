The best Mac game

One of the peculiar things about technology is how we limit its use based on our perception. A great example of this is computers and gaming -- you don't need a dedicated console to play games. If you've got a Mac, you already have everything you need to play some of the most popular games in the world.

To find the best game for your Mac, stick to the genres and types of gameplay you enjoy the most. For our money, Mojang's Minecraft is the way to go. It offers a limitless gaming experience that's fully customizable depending on individual preference. If you'd like to learn more about Minecraft or the features to consider when searching for quality Mac games, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Mac games

Genre

Only you know the type of games that you love to play, so the top priority is sticking to your genre. If you're a huge Star Wars fan, for instance, that may immediately narrow down your top choices to Mac games that take place in the Star Wars universe.

System requirements

If you have a newer Mac running the latest software, space on your hard drive, and a decent amount of RAM, system requirements aren't a concern. However, if your Mac is older, your hard drive is getting full, or you only have 4GB of RAM, carefully read the system requirements to make sure the gaming experience will be possible and pleasant for you.

Age appropriate

Video games can be rated anywhere from "E for Everyone" to "Adults Only 18+." The ratings are very important because they go beyond content and language to gambling, which uses real currency. Make sure you purchase a Mac game that is age-appropriate for the player.

Features

Expansion

Some Mac games are fully self-contained, meaning that what comes with the initial purchase is everything you'll ever need. Others have additional downloadable content that can add new characters, new worlds, new levels, new abilities, and more. These can help keep the game interesting and engaging for a greater period of time.

Subscription

Some Mac games may be very inexpensive or even free but require a monthly subscription to play. Do your research so there are no cost surprises.

Multi-player

Some users want to get away from the world and just play on their own, but for many others, game time is a social event. If you like exploring worlds and fighting bad guys with your crew, make sure the game you choose has a multi-player feature.

Cross-platform play

If you want to play a game with a friend who doesn't own a Mac, you need to purchase a game with cross-platform play so you can use your Mac while your friend uses the computer of their choice.

Price

It is possible to find older Mac games for under $20, but the $30 price point is where you can expect to find the largest variety. However, if you want the latest Mac games, collections, or special editions, you're likely looking at roughly a $60 price tag.

FAQ

Q. My Mac doesn't have a slot to insert a disc. How do I get the game into my computer?

A. No optical drive? No problem. The majority of games are available as downloads from a variety of online platforms and stores.

Q. Are there any items that can heighten the gameplay experience on my Mac?

A. Depending on the type of game you're playing, there are a wide assortment of accessories, ranging from upgrading to a more ergonomic keyboard and gaming mouse to purchasing a quality headset and a larger external monitor.

Mac games we recommend

Best of the best: Mojang's Minecraft

Our take: The top-selling game of all time. It allows players to build and explore worlds endlessly.

What we like: What makes this game so desirable is the ability to adapt it to be virtually anything you want. Play with friends, play alone, explore, survive, create -- you can do it all. The only limits are what you can imagine.

What we dislike: Downloading and installing can be troublesome, so patience and persistence may be required.

Best bang for your buck: Disney's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Our take: A classic game that takes place nearly 4,000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire.

What we like: Knights of the Old Republic is a fun, engaging, round-based combat game where players travel to distant worlds to battle Darth Malak while gaining Light Side and Dark Side points to determine how they align with the Force.

What we dislike: Although the game is affordable, the look and play may feel dated for modern gamers.

Choice 3: Electronic Arts' The Sims 4

Our take: The Sims is a highly addictive game that allows you to create your perfect virtual life and see how it plays out.

What we like: You can create distinctive Sims that have a wide range of emotions and personalities that are continually shaped by the choices you make. Build your dream house, explore the world, and maybe even stumble upon a few vampires.

What we dislike: To get everything you desire through expansion packs can make the cost climb more than you realize.

