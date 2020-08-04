The best Lululemon legging of 2020

When you work out, you need comfortable gear that allows you to move freely and helps you stay cool. In the world of activewear, Lululemon leggings are in a class all their own, thanks to their look, fit, and feel.

From yoga to running, Lululemon leggings are suitable for a wide range of activities. They feature comfortable, moisture-wicking materials, but they're also highly durable, which means they can hold up to regular workouts without fading or stretching.

To help you choose the best pair of Lululemon leggings, we've taken a fresh look at product offerings and trends and found a brand-new high-comfort pair for your consideration, as well as two longtime favorites.

Best Lululemon leggings of 2020

1. Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Yoga Pants: A standout pair of leggings thanks to their comfortable fit and sharp look that includes a high-rise waist. These have topped our list for a while now.

2. Lululemon Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Yoga Pants: Leggings that are so comfortable they make getting through a workout a little easier. This is another pick that's appeared on our list before.

3. Lululemon Align Full-Length Yoga Pants: Highly comfortable leggings that fit well so there's no pulling or tugging during your workouts. This is a new addition to our list, but they've long been a favorite among Lululemon fans.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying Lululemon leggings

Lululemon uses several patented fabric blends for their leggings. They're all durable enough to hold up to regular workouts, but it's important to understand the differences between them to find your best option. Luon is a blend of nylon and spandex that's very soft but also fairly heavy. It's breathable, so it helps you stay cool. Luxtreme is a lightweight blend that's smooth to limit friction and is ideal for running. Nulu is one of Lululemon's lightest, softest fabrics, but it doesn't offer the same support as the brand's other fabrics, making it a better option for low-intensity workouts like yoga.

In addition to selecting the right fabric, look for the right size to ensure a comfortable fit. Lululemon leggings are available from size 0 (XXXS) to 14 (XXL), but the brand's sizes tend to run small. Consult the sizing chart for any style you're considering and check your waist and hip measurements against the size you usually wear.

Lululemon leggings are also available in different lengths. You can choose cropped styles from just below the knee to just above the ankle. Full-length leggings hit right at the ankle. The brand usually lists the inseam lengths for its leggings, so you can figure out how long they'll be.

Consider how you prefer leggings to fit. Relaxed Lululemon leggings are looser and don't cling to the body, while Naked Lululemon leggings feature an exceptionally lightweight fabric that almost feels like you're not wearing anything at all. If you want some lift and support, check out Hugged Lululemon leggings, which are snug enough to smooth and slim your waist and backside. Tight Lululemon leggings are even snugger, so they provide support all over the body but may be a little too restrictive when you're not exercising. For support across your hips, stomach, backside, and thighs, opt for Held-In Lululemon leggings.

Just because your Lululemon leggings are practical doesn't mean they can't look good, too. You can find styles in a wide array of colors and prints to match your other workout gear. For the most versatility, stick to neutral colors like black or gray.

You can expect to spend between $50 and $150 for a pair of Lululemon leggings. You pay less for leggings made of lightweight, loose-fitting materials, which generally range from $50 to $95. For tighter, more supportive leggings, expect to pay between $95 and $150.

FAQ

Q. Are Lululemon leggings more durable than other leggings?

A. It's hard to predict how long activewear will last -- it depends on how often you wear it and what activities you use it for. Lululemon leggings are usually much more durable than regular leggings, since the latter may be made of thinner materials that don't resist friction as well.

Q. How do I wash Lululemon leggings?

A. Most Lululemon leggings are machine-washable, but always check the care label before tossing them in the washer. Make sure you use cold water and wash them with similar colors.

In-depth reviews for best Lululemon leggings

Best of the best: Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Yoga Pants

What we like: Features a high waist that offers compression for the stomach. Provides an extremely comfortable fit. Has a nice stretch for easy movement.

What we dislike: Certain colors are prone to fading.

Best bang for your buck: Lululemon Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Yoga Pants

What we like: Stretches well for a good fit. Cropped legs offer ventilation. Has a wide, flat waistband that helps smooth the stomach.

What we dislike: Can pill after just one wear.

Choice 3: Lululemon Align Full-Length Yoga Pants

What we like: Offers a soft, weightless feel. Full-length legs provide extra coverage. Has a concealed pocket at the waist.

What we dislike: Pants can start to pill fairly easily.

