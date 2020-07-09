The best luggage set of 2020

While you might not be booking a trip in the near future, it's still a smart idea to own a quality luggage set. In fact, well-made luggage sets can last for a decade or longer.

If it's been a while since you bought a luggage set, you might be surprised to learn that your current pieces may not measure up to meet current airline regulations.

We're sharing this in-depth look at luggage sets to bring you up to date on what to look for and introduce you to a few new sets that feature improved organization and weather-resistant designs.

Best luggage sets of 2020

Here is our short list of top-rated luggage sets, all of which feature rolling pieces and telescopic handles for easy maneuvering around terminals. For more information about each set, scroll to the bottom of this article.

1. Away's The Expandable, Set of 3

A new entry on our short list, these top-quality suitcases from Away feature a great assortment of well-placed compartments and pockets designed with the seasoned traveler in mind.

2. American Tourister's Fieldbrook II 3-Piece Set

A lightweight and affordable option, this is the right set for the budget-conscious occasional traveler. American Tourister has long been a favorite of ours, but this set is new to our list.

3. Rockland's 2-Piece Set

This small two-piece set, which is on our short list for the first time, is best for short weekend trips or overnights. It's available in a wide variety of charming prints to make it easy to spot your luggage from a distance.

What you need to know before buying a new luggage set

Comparing luggage sets can be a daunting task, especially because most people buy a single set to accompany them in all their travels. After all, a 10-day cruise might not require the same luggage as an overnight business trip.

As far as size goes, it's crucial to consider the height, width, and depth of each piece of luggage, as airlines may vary in their carry-on and checked baggage requirements. Newer luggage sets tend to adhere to the most recent regulations, but older sets may include pieces that exceed them

Level of organization is also a top concern among travelers. When effectively utilized, pockets and compartments optimize space and prevent garments and personal effects from getting wrinkled or crushed. Certain luggage sets feature removable pockets or, more recently, they may include a set of packing organizers, which ensure you can easily find everything once you reach your destination.

Of all the features to compare in luggage sets, durability and construction quality require the most attention. Well-made sets feature materials with high tensile strength. In soft-shell sets, this includes mostly high-grade nylon or oxford. Most hard-shell sets made with ABS plastic or aluminum also excel in durability. Regardless of the material, quality luggage sets feature frames with a high degree of structural integrity, as they won't buckle or collapse when moderate pressure is applied. All zippers on these luggage pieces open and close with ease and won't catch threads or linings.

If you're interested in premium or high-end luggage, you can look forward to a number of unique perks. Many sets in this category feature built-in TSA-approved locks, which eliminates the cost of buying them separately. Other sets include pieces equipped with lithium batteries and ports through which you can charge devices. There are also luggage sets lined with RFID-blocking panels for added security.

You can spend anywhere from $50 to $150 on budget-conscious luggage sets of two or three pieces. On the other hand, if you're in it for the long haul, you may wish to spend $600 to $800 on a set with premium features.

FAQ

Q. Are expandable luggage sets worth the cost?

A. Many seasoned travelers say yes, as they provide just enough extra room to pack souvenirs and other items you've picked up during your journey. Unfortunately, expandability only goes so far. If you've accumulated a wealth of items on your trip, you may need to purchase an extra piece of luggage for your return flight.

Q. Do rolling luggage pieces cost more than others?

A. Not really, as wheels are a relatively standard feature on most luggage pieces these days. However, the quality of wheels varies considerably. Heavy-duty wheels that turn 360 degrees tend to drive up the price of luggage sets compared to those with smaller, bidirectional wheels.

In-depth recommendations for best luggage sets

Best of the best: Away's The Expandable, Set of 3

What we like: Pieces expand by 1.75 inches to allow convenient, last-minute space options. A water-resistant nylon shell has a high tensile strength to hold up well to the rigors of air travel.

What we dislike: Price is steep, and color selection is relatively limited to neutral colors except for special edition pieces.

Best bang for your buck: American Tourister's Fieldbrook II 3-Piece Set

What we like: Three decent pieces for a bargain price of less than $100. Tote bag has a "smart sleeve" that allows you to connect it to the telescopic handle of rolling pieces. Telescopic handles on luggage are durable and well-made.

What we dislike: A bit too lightweight for heavy travel, and some consumers felt the telescopic handles weren't as durable as they should be.

Choice 3: Rockland's 2-Piece Set

What we like: Even with a budget-friendly price, this pair is durable and rolls smoothly across terminals. Consumers rave over the extensive print selection.

What we dislike: With smaller pieces, you're fairly limited to what can be packed. Frame can be crushed if you lean on it.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

