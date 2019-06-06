The best LSAT prep book

The LSAT is one of the most important tests a law student can take as it is the first major stepping stone to entering law school. An LSAT prep book can be an instrumental asset in helping you improve your score. The test is divided into six sections -- it measures your skills of logical reasoning, reading comprehension, and writing skills.

Most LSAT prep books include questions from previous LSATs so you can learn from actual examples and get an accurate idea of your expected performance. Some prep books may be approved by the LSAC (Law School Admissions Council). Prep books vary in the ratio of study guides to practice questions as well as their format and writing style. Our top choice is The LSAT Trainer: A Remarkable Self-Study Guide by Mike Kim for its concise writing and variety of questions and exercises.

Considerations when choosing LSAT prep books

Finding the right LSAT prep book for you means considering your areas of strength and weakness and whether you prefer to learn through practice or through lessons and study guides.

Your areas of weakness

The six sections of the LSAT vary in their style and subject. While a guide that covers all areas is sure to be useful, it may be to your advantage to find a prep book that focuses on your areas of weakness. Some books have full-length practice exams that mimic the real thing, while others have question banks so you can focus on your areas of weakness.

Your learning style

Whether you prefer to learn through sample questions or study guides, your prep book should be suited to you and your learning style. Almost all LSAT prep books include actual questions from previous exams, but the organization of the questions and amount of additional content will vary.

Style of book

LSAT prep books may be hardcover, softcover, or digital. A physical copy allows you to take notes and easily answer practice exam questions, but ebooks have useful search features and notetaking functions.

Price

The price of LSAT prep books ranges from $5 to $40, with most books around the $25 mark providing a mix of questions and study guides. Ebooks tent to be the most affordable option, while hardcover books are more expensive.

FAQ

Q. How much time are you given for the LSAT?

A. Students are allotted three hours and 30 minutes for the LSAT. This does not include a 15 minute break. There are six 35 minute sections.

Q. Can a high LSAT score guarantee entry into law school?

A. No, since your grades and the writing portion of the exam are also considered. However, the higher your score, the better your chances are of getting into your school of choice.

LSAT prep books we recommend

Best of the best: The LSAT Trainer: A Remarkable Self-Study Guide by Mike Kim

Our take: This guide is written by an experienced LSAT teacher and includes excellent advice on test-taking techniques. Though the section on logic games is lacking, this is an otherwise reliable guide.

What we like: With 200 actual LSAT questions and 30 practice drills, this a hands-on guide that covers the whole test.

What we dislike: The printing quality of this book is not the best.

Best bang for your buck: The Fox Test Prep Quick & Dirty LSAT Primer by Nathan Fox

Our take: This is a thorough look at the LSAT with an entertaining writing style that is perfect for those on a budget who need an overview of the test. The author injects humor into an otherwise dry topic for an amusing read.

What we like: The price is hard to beat, and the length and writing style make it easy and entertaining to read cover-to-cover.

What we dislike: Some readers may not appreciate the author's humorous style.

Choice 3: LSAT Prep Book: Study Guide & Practice Test Questions

Our take: This is a great supplementary resource for those who already have other guides or need a quick refresher, though its example questions are untraditional.

What we like: The organization and simplified style of this book make it a quick and intuitive read and helpful practice guide.

What we dislike: This guide does not use questions from previous LSATs.

