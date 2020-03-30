The best lopper

A well-stocked garden shed is bound to contain several tools designed for pruning trees and hedges. A pruning saw takes care of the largest trunks and branches, while handheld pruning shears take care of the smallest twigs and vines. The workhorse pruning tool in the middle is known as a lopper.

A lopper is essentially an oversized pruning shear, designed to remove limbs and plant growth up to 2 or 3 inches in diameter. Professional gardeners and landscapers often use loppers to remove dead or diseased branches or to cut through thicker hedges for topiaries.

When shopping for a new lopper, it's important to consider the overall length of the handle and the quality of the cutting blade. Loppers with extendable handles can be used to reach higher tree limbs, while loppers with especially sharp blades are easier for younger or smaller users to operate. A lopper often takes the place of a chainsaw when removing small limbs from a fallen tree, and it can also be used for more delicate trimming, just like pruning shears.

If you're in the market for a new lopper, read our buying guide to help you decide which design is best for your gardening needs. At the top of our list is Tabor Tools' Anvil Lopper with Compound Action, a powerful anvil-style lopper that provides good leverage for users of all sizes.

Considerations when choosing loppers

Anvil vs. bypass

There are two common designs when it comes to loppers: anvil and bypass. Both use sharp blades to slice through tree limbs or thick plant growth, but they're not alike in purpose. An anvil lopper has a sharp cutting blade that meets a flat, heavy anvil. It traps the foliage and crushes it against the flat anvil. Some users find that an anvil-style lopper requires less upper-body strength to operate.

The other style is called a bypass. Two sharp blades slice through foliage like a pair of scissors, creating a very precise cut. The distance between the blades in an open position determines the lopper's capabilities. Most bypass loppers can handle branches up to 2 or 3 inches in diameter.

When deciding between an anvil or bypass lopper, consider the type of foliage you'll be dealing with. Bypass loppers do a better job with healthy, living foliage, while anvil loppers are a better choice for dead or diseased material.

Handles

Lopper handles are generally made from wood, aluminum, or fiberglass, much like axes or mauls. Wooden handles are usually less expensive, and they are fairly durable if stored properly. They can feel a little heavy in the hand, however. Aluminum handles are often hollow, making them much easier to carry. They may also be designed for extension. However, they can bend under pressure. Fiberglass handles are lightweight and resist the effects of weather and corrosion.

Lopper blades

Lopper blades obviously have to be sharp enough to slice through hard wood, and the best blades are usually made from hardened carbon steel. Some manufacturers add a special nonstick coating to the blades, which can make it easier for smaller users to make a thick cut. The blades should be easy to remove, sharpen, and replace. Some loppers allow users to adjust the overall tightness of the blades. Damaged or dull blades can create serious problems for users, so a visual inspection is always a good idea.

Length

Many gardeners and landscapers use loppers to reach deep into plant growth or high into a tree. The total length of the handle and blades can make a difference in leverage and control. Extendable handles address the reach issue, but they can also be harder to control. Most loppers fall between 27 and 32 inches in length.

Price

A very basic set of bypass loppers can be found for less than $20, but professional-grade anvil and bypass models start around $25, with higher-end brands costing $50 or more.

FAQ

Q. I'm using loppers to trim the limbs off an old tree. Do I need to treat the blades after I'm done?

A. If you use loppers to prune diseased or rotting limbs, clean the blades with a 50/50 mixture of bleach and water before using them to prune healthy trees or plants. This should reduce the chances of spreading the disease.

Q. When should I use a lopper instead of a different pruning tool?

A. A lopper works best on smaller tree limbs (less than 2 to 3 inches in diameter) and larger shrubs or bushes. Switch to a tree saw for larger limbs and a hand pruner for deadheading individual blooms or trimming hedges.

Loppers we recommend

Best of the best: Tabor Tools' Anvil Lopper with Compound Action

Our take: This lopper's compound action and additional leverage makes trimming branches and thick brush much easier for users of all ages and strength levels.

What we like: Detachable blades easier to sharpen or replace. Anvil design provides more power for smaller users. Very efficient on larger branches.

What we dislike: Handles are hollow, not solid. Challenging to use in tight spaces.

Best bang for your buck: Fiskars' 28-Inch Bypass Lopper

Our take: These bypass loppers from a well-respected brand name are popular with professional landscapers and gardeners because of their ease of use.

What we like: Coated blades resist sap and debris buildup. Longer handles improve leverage, minimal effort required. Cuts through 2 1/2-inch soft limbs easily.

What we dislike: Blades can become dull faster than expected. Some reports of early rust development.

Choice 3: Corona's 32-Inch Compound Action Anvil Lopper

Our take: This anvil lopper has a longer handle than other brands. We recommend it for professionals who need additional leverage for big jobs.

What we like: Fiberglass handles will not corrode or bend. Compound anvil action provides power on thicker branches. Blades can be sharpened by hand.

What we dislike: Ordering replacement blades can be challenging. Does not perform well on branches thicker than 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

