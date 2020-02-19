The best looms

It's easy to fall in love with patterns and designs woven by skilled hands. And when you invest in a loom, you can make these stunning creations in your lap.

With a loom, you can lose yourself for hours in a project, marveling at how it comes together with each fiber. Or, if you're pressed for time, the very design of a loom means you can step away from your project without losing your place. That's the beauty of weaving -- you can always work at your own pace.

Whether you're a seasoned weaver or new to the craft, take a look at our buying guide to find the right loom. We're even including our favorite one, Ashford's Rigid Heddle Loom and Stand, which is perfect for weaving enthusiasts looking to take their pastime to the next level.

Considerations when choosing looms

Project ideas

Before you begin comparing looms, think about the projects you have in mind. If you intend to create large-scale projects, you need a large loom or one with an adjustable width. If you only want to make small handiwork crafts, you can go wallet-friendly with a small, affordable loom.

Time

If weaving is a new hobby you're considering, seasoned loom weavers will tell you that there's no instant gratification with projects. In fact, weaving is incredibly time-consuming -- your creation requires hours upon hours of dedication. Some projects can take months or even over a year to complete, so keep that in mind before diving into loom weaving.

Space

In addition to time, you need to dedicate space to your new hobby. Floor looms can be as large as TV tray tables but aren't always collapsible for easy storage when they're not in use. If space is a concern, you may want to consider a lap loom or a foldable model.

You also want to make sure the area where you place the loom is well-lit and free from kids and pets. After all, if you're going to invest all that time into a project, it's important your workspace is stable and clean to prevent avoidable issues.

Types of looms

Table looms: Table looms are great for kids and beginners, especially as they learn the basics and develop technique. Unfortunately, these tend to be on the smaller side, so your project size is fairly limited.

Jack-type looms: Jack-type looms are preferred for fabric weaving and are suitable for balanced as well as unbalanced weaving. Weaving on these looms can be noisy, and you need to stick to elastic warps.

Counterbalance looms: Counterbalance looms allows for a high warp tension (excellent for rug weaving) and allow for the use of non-elastic warps. One thing to keep in mind with these looms is that the shed can be imperfect when weaving is unbalanced; however, a shed manipulator can be used to manage the issue.

Floor looms: Floor looms are well-liked for their stability and durability, as well as the great shed they offer. They're useful for large-scale projects like rugs, blankets, and wall hangings. Keep in mind these projects take up considerable space, so you need room for the loom and the creation.

Price

You can pick up a budget-friendly beginner loom for $12 to $50. Looms of better quality and those intended for large-scale projects cost anywhere between $65 and $700. Weavers who are truly invested in the craft can spend between $700 and $8,000 on top-notch handcrafted looms.

FAQ

Q. I'm an adult, but I'm a total weaving novice. Is it okay to use a kids' loom to learn?

A. Of course, and many adults go this route because kids' looms are inexpensive and easy to use. They tend to be on the smaller side, so you won't be overwhelmed by your first projects while you're still learning.

Q. Is loom weaving an expensive pastime?

A. Yes and no. If you're new to weaving, you don't need to spend big bucks on your loom and supplies. On the other hand, if you're ready to adopt weaving as a serious hobby, be prepared to spend big bucks on the loom and materials, which can be upward of a few thousand dollars.

Looms we recommend

Best of the best: Ashford's Rigid Heddle Loom and Stand

Our take: Lap-level stand for comfortable warping and weaving.

What we like: Easy assembly and available in four widths. Includes two shuttles and beginner-friendly quick start guide.

What we dislike: Stand isn't adjustable, so you need to sit in a chair at the right height.

Best bang for your buck: Purl & Loop's Birch Stash Blaster Weaving Loom

Our take: Good choice for weaving newbies who are still learning the ropes.

What we like: Sized for small tapestry projects. Comes with shuttle, comb, and instructions.

What we dislike: You're only able to do smaller projects on this one.

Choice 3: Harrisville Designs' Lap Loom Kit

Our take: Beginner-friendly lap loom used by kids and adults alike.

What we like: Frame is sturdy and setup is easy. Comes with a few colors of yarn to get you started.

What we dislike: Can't advance the warp on the loom, so project size is limited.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.