The best longboard

Longboards are similar to skateboards except they have a longer wheelbase and larger, softer wheels. Although skateboard veterans might struggle at first to adjust to a longboard, it doesn't take much time to get the hang of one. Longboards are a laid-back and fun way to cruise from place to place, whether you need to get to class on a large college campus or simply want to ride around your neighborhood.

If you're ready to choose a new longboard, keep reading this helpful buying guide with expert advice. At the end, you'll find a few reviews of our favorites. Our number one choice, the Atom Drop Through, is the best option from top to bottom for beginners and experts alike.

Considerations when choosing longboards

Deck style

The deck of a longboard is the part you stand on. The deck style you choose impacts the ride of the board. Following are the three most popular deck styles:

Drop through: With a lower center of gravity than pintails, this style is easy to ride and relatively stable. They're perfect for long-distance cruising and downhill riding.

Pintail: A basic bare-bones design that's best for people who don't need lots of bells and whistles. They sit high off the ground and they're easy to control. One of the biggest benefits of a pintail deck is that it can absorb some of the shocks from a bumpy surface due to its slight camber.

Classic cruising: Similar to but somewhat wider than a traditional skateboard, these decks usually have one or two kicktails and are actually great for trick riding.

Deck length

The majority of longboards have a length of 42 to 46 inches. Some, however, are less than 40 inches, while others are longer than 57 inches. Long story short, you can get a longboard of almost any length. Which one you choose really depends on your riding style and personal preference.

Deck width

Most longboard decks measure between 8.5 and 9.5 inches wide -- the wider it is, the more stability you'll have. When choosing a deck width, keep in mind that wider feet require a wider stance.

Trucks

The trucks on a longboard are the T-shaped metal pieces that attach to the wheels. The ideal is for the width of your trucks to precisely match the width of your deck. If that's not possible, then you should aim for trucks that are a little wider than your deck. Ten-inch trucks are best for stability during freeriding or sharp turns at high speeds. Nine-inch trucks are responsive and great for carving or freestyle riding.

Wheels

Your longboard's wheels will have a big impact on ride quality. In general, longboards have larger, softer wheels than a standard skateboard. This gives them a smoother, more stable ride quality. Longboard wheel diameters range from 64 millimeters (mm) to 80 mm. The most popular wheel size, however, is 70 mm.

Features

Deck designs

Longboard decks can express your own personal style through their design. While some have a simple wood grain design, others have colorful or flashy imagery emblazoned across the deck. If aesthetics are particularly important to you, then you should be able to find a deck that suits your personal style.

Price

Most longboards cost between $50 and $200. A $50 longboard is usually a classic cruising deck with standard wheels and trucks. For $100, you can get almost any deck style with improved truck and wheel quality. A $200 longboard is made from premium multi-ply wood and has the highest-quality wheels and trucks.

FAQ

Q. Aren't longboards just for kids and teenagers?

A. Absolutely not. Longboards are great for people of almost any age. In fact, adults can get a lot of health benefits by using a longboard. They keep your coordination on point and can be a great cardiovascular workout.

Q. Do I need to wear a helmet when riding my longboard?

A. While this is a personal choice, protective headgear has been shown to lower the risk of head injury in just about every outdoor activity. Some municipalities also have laws regarding wearing a helmet, so check your local laws before cruising on your longboard without a helmet.

Longboards we recommend

Best of the best: Atom's Drop Through

Our take: Great all-around quality in a board that's just plain fun to ride.

What we like: Lightweight. Handles rough surfaces well.

What we dislike: The hardware that comes on the board could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Quest's Super Cruiser

Our take: A sturdy board at a great price.

What we like: Solid build. High-quality trucks and wheels.

What we dislike: A little stiff. A more flexible deck would make long rides more comfortable.

Choice 3: White Wave's Bamboo

Our take: This board is just plain smooth, from its styling to its responsiveness.

What we like: Good deck flex. Bamboo finish is beautiful.

What we dislike: Some users complained about the quality of the bearings and the spray-on deck-top.

