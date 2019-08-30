The best L.O.L. Surprise! doll

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls make every day feel like a holiday for children. The dolls are packaged in unique containers that require a bit of unwrapping: each layer boasts some sort of prize for the youngster before reaching the doll at the innermost layer. Children can collect the dolls and fashion accessories, creating an entire society of L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

The hidden surprise inside creates a sense of anticipation for children, especially when there could be rare or coveted dolls inside each package. We recommend beginning your collection with the L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise! doll. It includes over 60 surprises, which will entertain kids for hours.

Considerations when choosing L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

Single or set

Each individual package contains one doll, but there are also sets of dolls. If you purchase multiple packages of L.O.L. Surprise! dolls from the same set, there's a chance you could receive a duplicate doll. Your biggest decision comes down to purchasing a single package or an entire set.

Size

Most of the dolls are small in stature, but some of them are even smaller (miniatures). Keep in mind the age of the child playing with them. The miniature dolls shouldn't be given to children ages three or younger. The dolls often come with small parts, so be sure you follow the manufacturer's age guidelines.

Series breakdown

The products fit into five different series: One, Two, Three, Glitter, and Surprise. Within each of those series are several doll options. Each doll ranges from common to rare, and some dolls are difficult to find, which adds to the joy of the hunt, searching for that one-in-a-million doll.

Lil Sisters: These dolls are babies. They have wide hard-to-resist eyes and are considered little sisters to the tots.

Tots: These dolls are the regular-sized L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. They each have their own style and unique costumes.

Pets: Cats, dogs, and hamsters are ready to live it up with Lil Sisters and Tots. There are numerous figurines available.

Features

Fizzy fun and printables

Included in some of the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls packages are fizz balls. They are meant to be dissolved in the sink or a cup of water to reveal a collectible fizz charm. Each ball also contains stickers.

Kids can also visit the L.O.L. Surprise! doll website to print posters of paper dolls in order to track which dolls they already own.

L.O.L. Surprise! doll prices

The price increases or decreases depending on what type of doll is inside the packaging, but generally prices range from $7 to $16 for one doll ball. There are limited editions and rare dolls available; those range from $22 to $70.

FAQ

Q. Is there a way to avoid purchasing duplicate dolls?

A. No, there really isn't. It's possible to purchase the same doll but with different attributes or styles. It's also possible to purchase the exact same doll multiple times. It's part of the excitement -- what doll will be in the package?

Q. Does each doll come already named?

A. Yes, they do. Each doll has a name, a motto, and a rarity. They can be researched online to see the details of each doll.

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls we recommend

Best of the best: L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise!

Our take: A cute little carrying case that includes more than 60 surprises will keep your child entertained for hours. Carry it along to a friend's house, the park, or the library -- wherever you may go.

What we like: It includes two limited edition dolls each with seven surprises, one limited edition pet with seven surprises, and one limited edition Lil Sister with five surprises, plus much more.

What we dislike: Lots and lots of little pieces included that are easy to lose.

Best bang for your buck: L.O.L. Surprise! Tots Ball Glitter Series

Our take: Add to your L.O.L. Surprise! doll collection by opening some of the Glitter series balls. They are more affordable than the limited editions and are still interesting and unique.

What we like: Includes a secret message, collectible stickers, bottle, shoes, outfit, an accessory, and a doll.

What we dislike: There are only a dozen dolls in the series, so it's highly likely to receive a duplicate doll.

Choice 3: L.O.L. Surprise! Series 3 Confetti Pop

Our take: Add more fun to the surprise ball with the Confetti Pop collection. There's a surprise party in every ball.

What we like: Comes with nine surprises and the doll comes with a water surprise.

What we dislike: This type of ball comes with a choking hazard warning. Children younger than eight can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons that may be contained in the balls.

