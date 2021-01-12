The best loft bed

If you want to free up some precious bedroom floor space, a loft bed is the perfect solution. By lifting the bed platform up off the ground, there's room underneath for a desk, couch, or chest of drawers. Loft beds are predominantly used by kids, but there's no reason why adults can't sleep in one if space is at a premium.

Keep reading to learn more about loft beds and figure out which sizes, materials, and storage options might be right for you. Also, check out our top three loft beds at the end, including our number-one pick, the rugged and sturdy Your Zone Metal Loft Twin Bed.

Considerations when choosing loft beds

Size

The vast majority of loft beds come in twin size, which is fine for most kids. You can, however, find a fairly decent selection of full-size loft beds, as well, which are ideal for teenagers who need a little more room in bed or to accommodate an extra child during sleepovers or when relatives come to stay. Queen- and king-size loft beds are few and far between, but are the best option if two adults want to sleep in a loft bed.

Material

Loft beds are usually made from either wood or metal. Metal loft beds are lightweight and easy to assemble. While they're durable enough for kids, they aren't the sturdiest option overall, so it's a good idea to double-check the maximum weight limit. Wooden loft beds can be extremely solid and durable if you select a high-end model, though you'll also find a number of cheap, flimsy wooden loft beds on the market, so choose accordingly. The cheapest options are likely to be made of a wood composite, which can't rival the strength of solid wood.

Features

Built-in storage

Loft beds can be completely clear underneath so you can fill the space with furnishings of your choice, or it can have built-in storage or other built-in furnishing. Drawers and shelves are a common built-in storage option, especially on smaller junior cabin beds, but some standard size models can even have full-length closets built in. Workstations and desks are also a popular addition.

Guardrail

It's essential that your chosen loft bed has a built-in guardrail to prevent people from rolling off the bed in their sleep. The guardrail should be at least four inches taller than the depth of the mattress you use on the bed.

Price

Basic twin loft beds are priced anywhere between $100 and $500, while high-end offerings in larger sizes can cost well over $2,000.

FAQ

Q. What amount of space do I need between the ceiling and a loft bed?

A. For safety reasons, you need at least 33 inches between the top of the mattress on a loft bed and the ceiling. This is so the sleeper doesn't bang their head on the ceiling if they sit upright suddenly without thinking. Check the height of any loft bed you're considering to make sure your ceiling is high enough to accommodate it, and don't forget to factor in the mattress depth.

Q. How do you get in and out of a loft bed?

A. The majority of loft beds have ladders affixed to the side of the bed to climb up and down. This is fine for most users since the ladder is fixed firmly in place and shouldn't feel wobbly, so even nervous children usually feel fine climbing a loft-bed ladder. You can, however, find a handful of models that feature a built-in staircase at either the head or foot of the bed, which younger kids will feel more confident climbing. In some cases, each step has a drawer built into it, offering extra storage.

Loft beds we recommend

Best of the best: Your Zone Metal Loft Twin Bed

Our take: A sturdy metal loft bed with built-in space-saving ladders at each end.

What we like: Full-length guardrail. Plenty of space underneath. Cool modern design that's great for older kids and teens.

What we dislike: Take a little while to assemble.

Best bang for your buck: DHP Junior Loft Bed Frame

Our take: This affordable junior loft bed is great for younger kids of six and up.

What we like: Available in a choice of five colors. Simple to assemble. Highly durable. Great value for money.

What we dislike: Unable to switch ladder sides. Limited space underneath.

Choice 3: Walker Edison Modern Metal Pipe Twin Loft Bed

Our take: With four colors to choose from, this contemporary metal loft bed works well in most bedrooms.

What we like: Lots of space underneath so ideal where floorspace is at a premium. Built-in ladders at each end. Secure guardrail.

What we dislike: Bed can creak if screws start to come loose or aren't tightened correctly.

