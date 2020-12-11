Even if you drive and putt the ball successfully on the golf course, you may be having trouble lowering your score. If so, consider taking a closer look at the shots you make at the pin from 150 yards and closer, where a lot of mishits occur.

This is why so many golfers strive to learn how to use a lob wedge, a club that can help you overcome mistakes on approach shots.

Ready to improve your game? Our guide will point you in the right direction with tips on how to choose the best lob wedge for your needs. Our favorite is the Callaway JAWS MD5 Lob Wedge, which delivers an outstanding level of touch when used around the green.

Considerations when choosing lob wedgesClubface angle

The lob wedge is one of the sharpest angle golf clubs that you can carry. It has a clubface angle between 60 and 64 degrees. Most golfers are more familiar with the pitching wedge, which has a clubface angle between 42 and 48 degrees — there’s a far sharper angle with the lob wedge.

The primary consideration with a lob wedge is the exact clubface angle that you want. You can pick among 60, 62, or 64 degrees of angle in the lob wedge.

You want to pick a lob wedge angle based on the angles of the other wedges you already own. For example, the majority of golfers want a spread of between 6 and 8 degrees between the angles of the clubs they own. So, if you already own 46- and 54-degree wedges, you may want a 60- or 62-degree lob wedge.

FeaturesBounce

When the lob wedge makes contact with the ground, it either digs into the turf a little bit or bounces off the ground a little bit, depending on the angle of the sole (called the bounce). A high bounce club will not dig as deeply into the ground as a mid-bounce club, for example.

Manufacturers measure the wedge’s bounce in terms of the angle of the sole of the club. Any measurement of 6 degrees or less is a low bounce club. A wedge with a bounce angle of 12 degrees or more is a high bounce club. The majority of players pick a mid-bounce lob wedge between 6 and 12 degrees in the sole.

Materials

The lob wedge club head consists primarily of steel, but you can select a shaft that’s made from graphite or steel. Graphite shafts are lighter, allowing advanced players to control the shot, while steel shafts are durable.

Grind

Grind refers to the shape of the sole. The standard measurement grind is the same across the entire sole. Certain grinds slightly change the toe or heel area to create a particular effect.

Price

For a basic lob wedge, expect to pay $30 to $75. Advanced players who want the ability to personalize the club and create precise spins may spend $75 to $200.

FAQQ. Do I have to carry a lob wedge?

A. It’s completely up to you. One of the great things about golf is players can choose which clubs they carry. Golf’s rules limit the player to 14 total clubs in the bag, but some amateur players don’t abide by this rule.

Q. Are lob wedges difficult to hit?

A. It does take some practice to use this club well. Beginners may become frustrated with the lob wedge, so they may want to try pitching wedges or sand wedges first.

Lob wedges we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway JAWS MD5 Lob Wedge

Our take: Advanced players who are looking for the maximum level of feel from their wedge will appreciate the design of this clubface.

What we like: Because Callaway creates so many personalization options with these wedges, you’ll be able to find the perfect match.

What we dislike: It’s expensive, so beginners may want to look elsewhere.

Best bang for your buck: Pinemeadow Golf Lob Wedge

Our take: For those new to the game who want to try using a lob wedge for the first time, this model’s low price point is ideal.

What we like: Contains an all-steel construction, so it will last a long time. Offers a multitude of personalization choices, which is not common at this price point.

What we dislike: Will not have any appeal for the advanced player looking to shape their shots.

Choice 3: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Lob Wedge

Our take: This club’s design is so smooth that you’ll be able to use your natural swing with outstanding results.

What we like: Golfers who are just learning to spin the ball will appreciate the design of the grooves in the clubface, which maximize spin rate.

What we dislike: Expensive. Design is a little older than others.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.