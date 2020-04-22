The best Little Live Pet

The toy market is replete with interactive toys, so you might be wondering which one is most deserving of your love. For a charming combination of cuteness and fun, you can't go wrong with Little Live Pets.

Little Live Pets are available in a variety of forms, including plushies, articulating figurines, and even creatures that wrap around your wrist. As their name implies, these critters are all about interacting with you. You'll find ponies that nuzzle, kittens that snore, and birds that regale you with high-pitched pleasantries, just to name a few.

If you're thinking about starting a Little Live Pet collection, take a look at our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Little Live Pets Cozy Dozy Pinki the Bear. This bedtime buddy is a bundle of fun with more than 25 sounds and reactions.

Considerations when choosing Little Live Pets

Popular types

OMG Pets

OMG Pets are soft and squishy and well-liked for their broad range of sounds and reactions -- including wiggles in response to belly rubs. They closely resemble real breeds of dogs, including dalmations, French bulldogs, and huskies.

Scruff-a-Luvs

The Scruff-a-Luvs line includes 21 little furballs you can rescue. These sorbet-colored plushies are about 6 inches tall and come with their own crates and brushes. Keep in mind you can't choose the critter you rescue, as it's only revealed once you open the package.

Wrappables

Invite fierce reptiles or wild plushies to perch themselves on your wrist with Wrappables. They make up to 50 noises, including songs and animal sounds. While they don't wiggle the way other Little Live Pets do, their eyes light up to match their moods.

Real Pets

Real Pets are the largest members of the Little Live Pets family. They're approximately 12 to 16 inches long and have soft plush bodies for cuddling. They're packaged with several accessories with which they can interact. Real Pets also boast an impressive range of movements and sounds.

Features

Interactivity

The most appealing features of Little Live Pets are their sounds and movements. To produce these responses, you'll need to squeeze, poke, or pet the critters. One thing to keep in mind with Little Live Pets, though, is that no two lines of pets have the same assortment of interactive features. Some move and make noise, while others don't, and only a select few Little Live Pets have light-up parts. There are also Little Live Pets that play music, whereas others stick to strictly animal sounds.

Accessories

Little Live Pets usually come with at least one accessory, such as a brush or cage. Certain ones will come with an assortment of accessories, many of which can be used to activate sounds or movements. Many Little Live Pets also come with adoption certificates.

Price

Little Live Pets that are smaller with fewer interactive features cost $10 and below. Those with more reactions and responses cost between $15 and $35. The largest, most interactive Little Live Pets with a plethora of accessories can run anywhere from $40 to $85.

FAQ

Q. For what ages are Little Live Pets intended?

A. Their packaging will always detail the intended ages. Plushies without small accessories are intended for ages two and above, and those with large accessories are for ages four and up. Pets with diminutive accessories are usually for ages five or older.

Q. How do I clean Little Live Pets?

A. This depends on whether you choose one that is electronic or not. Those with electronic components can only be spot cleaned to keep them working well. Any with plastic or silicone details can be washed with gentle soap and water. Electronic plushie pets do well with a diluted mixture of water and bleach-free detergent for their fur. For a chemical-free way to clean all materials, you can use a mixture of white vinegar and water. Pets without batteries can, of course, get as wet and soapy as you like.

Little Live Pets we recommend

Best of the best: Little Live Pets Cozy Dozy Pinki the Bear

Our take: Charming sleep-themed bear loved for its cozy nest and cute sounds.

What we like: Set includes pacifier and blanket. Available in pink or tan. Has over 25 interactions.

What we dislike: Rare reports of electronic parts breaking down after a short time.

Best bang for your buck: Little Live Pets Sparkles My Dancing Unicorn

Our take: New addition to the toy line featuring movable parts and brushable hair.

What we like: Interactive light-up horn and horse noises. Unicorn trots on its own with articulating legs.

What we dislike: On the smaller side, and walking can be wobbly at times.

Choice 3: Little Live Pets Scruff-A-Luvs Blossom Bunnies

Our take: Cute toy that requires a dip in the tub before reaching its full fluff potential.

What we like: Comes with fun accessories and an adoption certificate. Three different bunnies to collect.

What we dislike: Bunny color is a surprise, so it's hard to get all three without an investment. Some may be disappointed that it doesn't move or make sounds.

