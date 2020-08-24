The best liquid laundry detergent

Laundry detergents come in a variety of forms: powder, liquid, and water-soluble pods. Of these three common forms, only liquid has the versatility to be both a pre-treatment and a detergent. Liquid laundry detergents can soak into heavily soiled clothes before the wash cycle, and they continue to remove dirt and odors during the wash cycle.

Many people prefer liquid laundry detergents because of their excellent portion control. A smaller load requires less detergent, which can be easily measured in the product's cap. Liquid laundry detergents may also contain ingredients not always found in other detergents, such as fabric softener.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. At the top of that list is Tide's Free and Gentle HE Laundry Detergent, a hypoallergenic and dye-free product that works well in both regular and HE machines and does an excellent job removing organic stains such as blood and grass.

Considerations when choosing liquid laundry detergents

Agitator vs. high efficiency

While it may seem that all liquid laundry detergents work equally well in all types of washing machines, there are some differences to consider. Most washing machines on the market today are one of two designs: agitator or high efficiency. An agitator style machine is typically a top loader, and the liquid laundry detergent is added directly to the drum or a designated dispenser. Agitator machines use a significant amount of water per load, so liquid detergents need to be formulated for that level of performance.

High efficiency machines use much less water, but the detergent must be formulated for minimal sudsing and efficient rinsing. HE machines can be either front-loading or top-loading, but front-loading is more common. There is no central agitator, so the load is drawn through the wash water by centrifugal force and paddles. Water conservation is a major plus for HE machines, though some users believe agitator models do a more thorough cleaning job.

Look for liquid laundry detergents designed for agitator or HE machines; sometimes a brand is effective in either machine.

Skin sensitivities

Liquid laundry detergents usually contain strong chemical surfactants, fragrances, and possibly bleach or fabric softeners. While these ingredients do a great job of cleaning clothing, they can irritate skin or trigger an allergic reaction. While the washing machine itself should rinse away any residue, what remains can become an issue. Some manufacturers offer dye-free and fragrance-free alternatives to their regular detergents. Others use ingredients that have been established as hypoallergenic. There are also organic liquid detergents that use natural ingredients, but overall cleaning power may be reduced.

Odor elimination

Most odors in clothing should disappear completely once the dirt, grease, or food particles have been washed away by the machine, but clothing can still retain some unpleasant smells, which is why many liquid laundry detergents contain chemical or natural fragrances. Some fragrances are subtle, such as "clean sheets" or "fresh linen." Others can be floral, citrusy, or perfumey. The fragrance should impart a pleasant scent to clothing, but not so strong as to substitute deodorant, perfume, or cologne.

Packaging

Most liquid laundry detergents are packaged in thick plastic bottles that resist leaking and damage from accidental drops. Some form of handle is always good, since the product must be poured out under control. The cap often serves double-duty as a measuring cup, but users may need to buy a separate measuring cup if one isn't provided. There are also more eco-friendly packages that hold the contents inside a reinforced bag.

Additional ingredients

Some brands of liquid laundry detergent contain additional ingredients designed to improve the final results. There may be heavy-duty stain removers that give the detergent more firepower with heavily soiled loads. Fabric softener is a popular addition, since it helps relax clothing fibers after agitation. Some detergents may contain special brighteners which restore the appearance of both colors and whites, though they can trigger skin sensitivity if not completely rinsed away.

Price

Standard liquid detergents designed for both agitator and HE machines can cost as little as $4 to $6 dollars a bottle. If you seek a more specialized formula, such as a sensitive skin or HE-specific brand, expect to pay between $10 and $23 per bottle. Organic blends or bulk sizes of dual-purpose detergent can cost $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why do I need to add liquid laundry detergent to my machine before adding clothes?

A. Liquid laundry detergents are actually formulated to change the chemistry of the water, not the clothing. Pouring undiluted liquid laundry detergent directly on clothing can cause spotting, especially if it's concentrated or contains bleaching agents.

Q. Sometimes my clothes get especially dirty. Can I add more than the recommended amount of liquid laundry detergent to my washing machine?

A. While it might be tempting to add more detergent to boost cleaning power, it's not always a good idea. Excess liquid laundry detergent can form suds that won't rinse away completely, leaving a residue on clothing. Liquid laundry detergent can also build up in the drum and gaskets, and that can create unpleasant odors over time.

Liquid laundry detergents we recommend

Best of the best: Tide's Free & Gentle HE Laundry Detergent

Our take: For those with high efficiency washers, this unscented and hypoallergenic liquid detergent still packs a punch with deeper stains.

What we like: Formulated for HE washers, low sudsing. Packaging is eco-friendly with minimal plastic waste. Effective on grass and other organic stains. Hypoallergenic formula.

What we dislike: The "unscented" fragrance is not truly unscented; some objections to the smell of finished laundry.

Best bang for your buck: Arm & Hammer's 2X Ultra Clean Burst Liquid Laundry Detergent

Our take: This economically priced liquid detergent should work well for larger families with major laundry needs but may need a boost for heavily soiled loads.

What we like: Appealing price point. Works well in both regular and HE machines. Spout dispenses precise amount of product. Environmentally friendly ingredients with no phosphates.

What we dislike: Not as effective on organic or enzymatic stains as more expensive brands.

Choice 3: Gain's Original Liquid Laundry Detergent

Our take: Gain has strong brand name recognition, and this ultra-concentrated version will not disappoint faithful users.

What we like: Fragrance can last up to 6 weeks after wash. Powerful detergent works well on heavily soiled loads. Suitable for regular and HE machines. Concentrated formula, only a capful required.

What we dislike: Some residue may remain on clothes, especially in lighter loads. Fragrance is not as strong as expected.

