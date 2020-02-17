The best liquid foundation

If you want a flawless, photo-ready finish with your makeup, you need a quality liquid foundation. Whether you're looking for lightweight or heavy coverage, there's a formula out there to suit your needs.

Liquid foundation is easy to spread, blend, and build. It leaves skin with a smooth, all-natural base to apply the rest of your makeup so you maintain an even, natural complexion throughout the day. If you're using an all-day formula, you can wear it confidently without worrying about it coming off in rain, humidity, or sweat.

Introduce liquid foundation into your makeup collection and you'll be thrilled with the flawless results. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick, Estee Lauder's Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, comes in over 55 shades for a perfect match.

Considerations when choosing liquid foundations

Types of liquid foundation

Oil-based: Oil-based liquid foundations are well-liked for their creamy, milky finish that hydrates the skin through oils and other moisturizers. They're only appropriate for certain people, as those with combination, mature, or acne-prone skin could experience irritation with them.

Water-based: Water-based liquid foundations have water as one of their top ingredients, which means they're thin and spread easily. Since they're oil-free, they're successful for most wearers, even those with skin sensitivities.

Silicone-based: Silicone-based liquid foundations are on the thicker side, so they're preferred to cover uneven skin tones or large pores. Given their heavy coverage, they can end up clogging pores, which is especially problematic for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Skin type/concerns

When choosing a liquid foundation, it's important to select one that works well with your skin type or skin concerns. Those with sensitive or mature skin require different formulas than those with acne-prone, dry, oily, or normal skin.

Besides researching ingredients to find the best formula, look at the packaging to see its features. Some liquid foundations are even categorized by skin type, such as combination, oily, or dry skin. Other features worth considering include non-comedogenic, non-drying, or fragrance-free.

Coverage

Liquid foundations with light coverage can be somewhat sheer, though they're effective at blending minor imperfections. Medium coverage liquid foundations are great if you have some areas that require buildable coverage, such as breakouts or discoloration. Those with full coverage provide a flawless look and are most successful at hiding uneven complexions.

Finish

If you have oily, combination, or acne-prone skin, a matte finish is best, as it won't add more shine. Liquid foundations with a dewy finish add some radiance and illumination to those with dry or mature skin. If you're looking for a smooth or satin finish, opt for those for those listed as natural, demi-matte, or satin.

Shade

Shade matching is a top concern, because if you opt for the wrong tone, you end up with a rather odd mask-like appearance. It's important to determine whether you have a warm, cool, or neutral skin tone to find the right shade for liquid foundation. When in doubt, defer to a makeup artist or dermatologist for a more definitive answer.

Price

You can spend anywhere from $5 to $120 on liquid foundation. Drugstore brands run up to $20, and high-end foundations with top-quality ingredients can cost between $25 and $60. Those from luxury beauty brands with the best formulas are as high as $120.

FAQ

Q. What are some other products I should use with liquid foundation?

A. Primer is a good investment to make sure your liquid foundation stays put all day. If you prefer a lighter way to make it stay put, setting powder is effective. Concealer is also a worthwhile investment, especially if you're blemish-prone.

Q. Is there really a difference between drugstore and luxury beauty brands?

A. Some consumers say yes, where others take pride in finding drugstore "dupes" of premium liquid foundations. There are more liquid foundations by luxury brands offering better coverage and which photograph significantly better than some drugstore brands -- but keep in mind, everyone's liquid foundation experience is subjective.

Liquid foundations we recommend

Best of the best: Estee Lauder's Double-Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Our take: Long-wearing lightweight coverage that won't irritate sensitive skin.

What we like: Stays put through rain, humidity, and sweat. Oil-free, fragrance-free formula.

What we dislike: Thin, so it requires building, which means you spend more by having to replace it more often.

Best bang for your buck: Clinique's Anti-Blemish Solutions Liquid Makeup

Our take: Specially formulated full-coverage formula that fights acne.

What we like: Holds strong for 8 hours and includes ingredients that calm down acne-related swelling and redness.

What we dislike: If you have a fairer skin tone, it might be challenging to find the right shade.

Choice 3: Shiseido's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30

Our take: Award-winning formula with a large shade range and a totally smooth finish.

What we like: Beach-friendly with SPF 30 and won't sweat off on hot days.

What we dislike: Sticks to dry patches, so you need to exfoliate regularly with this formula.

