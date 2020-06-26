If you are into radio-controlled crafts, such as quadcopters, planes, and drones, you know that you need a lightweight, long-lasting power source, such as a LiPo (lithium polymer) battery, to receive the maximum enjoyment from your hobby. And, to keep that battery in optimum, safe working condition, you need a quality LiPo battery charger.

The best LiPo battery charger puts your safety at the forefront. Tenergy's TB6-B Balance Charger is our top choice because of the unit's versatility and numerous built-in safety features. To learn more about this model or what to look for in other quality LiPo battery chargers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing LiPo battery chargers

A LiPo battery has two features that make it the preferable power option in a number of situations -- it can store a great deal of power in a small space, and it discharges evenly. On the downside, the battery only operates safely within a fairly narrow set of parameters. A LiPo battery charger doesn't just keep your battery charged, it keeps you safe, too. At the very least, the model you choose should have overcharge protection, a built-in cell balancer, and LED lights or an information screen that lets you know how the charger is functioning.

Features

Versatility

If you have different types of batteries, such as LiFePO4, NiMH, or NiCd, look for a LiPo battery charger that can accommodate all of your charging needs.

Modes

The best LiPo battery chargers can do more than just charge a battery at one speed. Other popular operating modes include fast charge, balance charge, and storage mode. The more flexible your unit is, the more you can tailor it to your specific needs.

Ease of operation

Some individuals like to dig deep and fiddle with settings to customize how things work. The rest of us just want to turn on a machine and let it do what it's supposed to do. If you're in the latter group, look for a model that is easier to operate.

Display

As noted earlier, for safety reasons, it is important to know what your LiPo battery charger is doing at any given moment. A model that features a display screen can provide greater detail than a model that just has an LED that flashes in different colors and patterns.

User interface

Most LiPo battery chargers feature one to four buttons that are used to control all the tasks the charger can perform. If you prefer, however, some higher-priced models feature a touch screen interface.

Price

While a LiPo battery charger that costs less than $30 is an option, to get the flexibility and safety features you need, it's better to look around the $50 range. However, if you fly your drones regularly, it might be wise to look at models with bells and whistles such as a touch screen interface, which can make the user experience more enjoyable. To purchase a higher-end model, you may need to spend closer to $100.

FAQ

Q. What is a balancer?

A. Nearly all LiPo chargers feature a built-in cell balancer. This component connects to each cell in the battery. It monitors and discharges voltage to ensure that all the cells have the same voltage.

Q. Under what conditions does a LiPo battery become dangerous?

A. If a LiPo battery appears punctured, swollen, or damaged in any way, it should not be used because there is a very high risk that it will catch fire. A prevailing sweet smell is also a sign that the battery is damaged. Additionally, the voltage (per cell) needs to be kept under 4.2 volts to reduce the risk of fire.

LiPo battery chargers we recommend

Best of the best: Tenergy's TB6-B Balance Charger

Our take: A highly versatile battery charger with everything you need to charge not only LiPo batteries, but NiMH, NiCd, LiFePO4, and more.

What we like: To keep your batteries safe and the cells balanced, this model features cyclic charging and discharging. The user has the option of storing the data of up to five different types of batteries so the unit does not need to be reconfigured every time the battery type is changed.

What we dislike: Best for a user with some experience, as the instructions are poorly translated and can be confusing.

Best bang for your buck: Tenergy's 1-4 Cells LiPo/LiFe Balance Airsoft Battery Charger

Our take: A compact and affordable LiPo battery charger that is designed to be easy to use for even a novice.

What we like: User friendly -- just set the switch for the battery type and plug it in. Has four built-in safety features and an LED light that can convey seven different status messages.

What we dislike: Can take a long time to fully charge a battery.

Choice 3: SKYRC's 50W LiPo Battery Charger/Discharger

Our take: A compact, high-quality LiPo battery charger that has more bells and whistles than other models in this price range.

What we like: SKYRC's charger/discharger has a charging-current limit, a capacity limit, a temperature limit, and a processing-time limit for added safety. The unit can be connected to a PC to easily upgrade the firmware.

What we dislike: Some of the safety features may frustrate individuals who tend to let their batteries drop below acceptable charge levels.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.