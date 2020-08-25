The best lip stain

If you're looking for long-lasting lip color that doesn't feel heavy or appear unnatural, long-wear lipsticks and glosses can be notoriously sticky, and they often require touch-ups to fix smears or feathering.

Lip stains offer all-day wear without the heaviness of other lip products. Their thin, lightweight texture lets lips breathe while enjoying a touch of natural color. Best of all, they won't budge during the day, even when you eat or drink.

Learn about lip stain formulas and benefits by reading this buying guide. We're sharing a few recommendations, including our top pick, Benefit's Chachatint Lip and Cheek Stain. This self-described "smooch-proof" formula has a solid reputation for staying put, and it photographs well, too.

Considerations when choosing lip stains

Formula

Lip stains are available in liquid and gel formulas that are designed to dry quickly. Gel lip stains tend to be thicker than liquid ones and leave a somewhat creamy, opaque finish, though this gives them a much shorter wear time than liquid formulas. Liquid formulas are recommended for all-day wear, but they're more prone to drying out lips.

Dry time

Like other cosmetics, lip stains require dry time to set properly and evenly. Liquid stains take less than 30 seconds to dry, whereas gel formulas take closer to a minute. To keep drying time to a minimum for both formulas, it's best to build color as needed to avoid overapplication, which results in prolonged drying time.

Shade selection

While lip stains are widely popular, they don't have the same edge on the market as regular lipsticks. For that reason, it's common for beauty brands to manufacture somewhat limited shade selections compared to those for lipsticks. Some brands have as few as four shades of lip stains, where most other brands peak at a dozen.

Features

Finish

Unlike lipsticks and lip glosses, lip stains have a flat, matte finish. This quality is the exact reason they offer much longer wear times, but unfortunately, it's an attribute that makes them somewhat drying to lips. Certain lip stains are infused with moisturizing or hydrating nutrients to minimize the drying effect, though many wearers say these ingredients dramatically reduce wear time.

Applicator

Liquid lip stains usually have sponge-tip applicators, though their shapes vary considerably. Rounded applicators cover large areas in a short amount of time, but they're not conducive to precision like tapered applicators.

Gel lip stains usually have doe-foot applicators to spread the product evenly and quickly. Certain gel lip stains come in barrel form, which are preferred by consumers who are most comfortable with traditional lipstick application.

Price

Drugstore lip stains cost $5 to $15, though their formulas can be extremely drying to lips. Lip stains made by premium beauty brands, which are less drying and more comfortable to wear, cost between $15 and $25. High-end lip stains run close to $40 and perform the best when it comes to comfort, wear time, and pigmentation.

FAQ

Q. How do I combat dry or chapped lips if I regularly wear lip stain?

A. You can use a moisturizing lip gloss as a base, but this can reduce the wear time of the lip stain. Instead, apply an overnight moisturizing lip treatment. This helps heal and soothe cracked lips between daily applications.

Q. Lip stain is difficult to remove with soap and water. What products should I use?

A. Lip stains usually fall under the category of long-wear makeup, so you need a long-wear makeup remover. These formulas are sometimes harsh, especially when applied to delicate lip skin. A better option is to use a cleansing milk, which is gentle yet effective at removing lip stain and other long-wear makeup.

Lip stains we recommend

Best of the best: Benefit's Chachatint Lip and Cheek Stain

Our take: Much-loved dual-purpose lip stain that stays put and won't dry lips.

What we like: Has a light, creamy, luxurious finish. Available in an assortment of vibrant, flattering shades.

What we dislike: There's a bit of a learning curve when it comes to application.

Best bang for your buck: L'Oréal's Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain

Our take: Affordable option that's so popular most women purchase several shades.

What we like: A little goes a long way. Leaves an even, matte finish. Wearers love the precision applicator.

What we dislike: Takes a bit longer to dry than other lip stains.

Choice 3: Tarte's Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint

Our take: Excellent choice if you're looking for neutral or nude shades for everyday wear.

What we like: Formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Building color is easy thanks to an oversized pencil applicator.

What we dislike: Product is a bit soft, so too much pressure during application can break the tip.

