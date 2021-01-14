For many people, the right lip color is that one essential makeup item they just can’t leave the house without. Lipstick and lip stains can be highly drying, which makes them uncomfortable to wear.

Lip gloss is the perfect alternative because it contains emollient ingredients that make it more moisturizing than other lip products. It also offers intense shine, which helps the lips look fuller and more luscious. Lip gloss doesn’t wear as well as lipstick or stain, so you have to choose the right gloss formula if you want it to last as long as possible.

We’ve packed our buying guide with plenty of tips to help you find the best lip gloss for your makeup bag. We’ve also included several specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from NARS, which is moisturizing and offers hours of wear.

Considerations when choosing lip glosses

Formula

Most lip glosses have a moisturizing formula, so they feel extremely comfortable on the lips. This is why they work much better for dry or chapped lips than lipstick.

The problem with lip gloss is that it doesn’t wear as long on the lips. It comes off much more quickly when you eat and drink, so you typically need to reapply it every couple of hours. Lipstick usually lasts for about four or five hours, by comparison.

Some lip glosses can last a little longer. These varieties tend to have a fairly sticky texture to adhere to the lips better. Unfortunately, that means your hair or crumbs can easily get stuck in the gloss. Some people can’t tolerate that sticky texture, so they avoid such formulas.

Color

The main goal of a lip gloss is to add shine to the lips, so many basic options are clear. They can be layered over other lip products without changing the color.

Many glosses are tinted, adding both color and shine to the lips. These glosses work well on their own or over another lip product. You can also find clear glosses that contain glitter to reflect even more light — these are especially flattering for layering over another lip product.

Opacity

The majority of lip glosses are relatively sheer, so they work well for layering over other lip colors. In fact, some glosses are so sheer that they only add a slight tint of color to the lips. Other formulas are more opaque, so they add more color and can be worn on their own. Keep in mind that even more opaque glosses aren’t as pigmented as traditional lipsticks.

Features

Finish

Every lip gloss adds shine to the lips, but there’s still variation in the finish. Some glosses have a shimmer finish, containing mica or silica microparticles that reflect the light. You can also find glosses with a metallic finish that have gold or silver particles to provide a foiled look. Lip gloss with a glitter finish contains glitter particles that reflect the light even more dramatically than shimmer particles.

Natural ingredients

To give it its glossy, smooth texture, lip gloss usually contains emollients that help add shine and moisturize the lips. Some formulas use synthetic emollients, but the best glosses feature natural emollients like shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, lanolin, and/or vitamin E.

Lip glosses typically contain thickeners that help the gloss wear longer on the lips, too. Most glosses use clays and waxes, which are natural ingredients that perform best.

Applicator

Lip glosses usually feature either a doe-foot applicator or a brush-tip applicator. A doe-foot applicator has a small flocked sponge tip and easily spreads even thicker glosses. Brush-tip applicators have nylon bristles and work well for precisely applying a gloss.

You can also find some lip glosses with a silicone spatula applicator that works well for spreading extremely thick glosses. Some glosses come in a squeeze tube with a slant-tip applicator to spread the gloss over your lips.

Price

You can pay between $1 and $85 for lip gloss. Drugstore formulas with lower-quality ingredients generally cost between $1 and $10, but you can find glosses with natural ingredients and a more comfortable formula for $10 to $30. The highest-quality glosses can cost between $30 and $85.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to touch up lip gloss?

A. Lower-quality lip glosses with thinner formulas usually last for just one to two hours. Thick, sticky glosses can often wear for up to four hours without requiring a touch-up.

Q. Can I wear lip gloss with other lip products?

A. Lip gloss layers well with other lip products. You can wear it over lipstick, lip liner, or lip stain to add lovely shine.

Lip glosses we recommend

Best of the best: NARS Lip Gloss

Our take: An extremely popular, bestselling gloss that offers bold shine, a long wear time, and rich color.

What we like: Available in a wide variety of pretty colors. Can wear for several hours. Feels hydrating but isn’t too sticky.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

Our take: A smooth, high-shine gloss that comes in an array of colors.

What we like: More opaque than other glosses. Helps moisturize and condition the lips. Certified cruelty-free by PETA.

What we dislike: Because it’s available in so many shades, there can be some trial and error in finding the right one.

Choice 3: MAC Selena La Reina Lipglass

Our take: A flattering pearly gloss that can be worn with a lip liner or all on its own.

What we like: Contains jojoba oil to help nourish the lips. Available in several flattering colors. Goes on very smoothly.

What we dislike: Doesn’t provide as much shine as some buyers would like.

