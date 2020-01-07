The best Linux laptop

While Linux is definitely not the most well-known operating system for a computer, it's one worth considering. Linux uses open source programming, meaning dedicated user groups write and edit the code themselves. Laptops with Linux preinstalled on them are not easy to find, but they will give you a good level of performance and good value.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the Lenovo Business 330S Laptop, which has outstanding power and performance along with a full HD resolution display screen.

Considerations when choosing Linux laptops

Ease of use

If finding a Linux laptop that's easy to use is your most important consideration, spend some time researching the various versions of Linux. A good option is Mint Cinnamon.

Some Linux laptops have a two-in-one design, which means they can be used as a traditional laptop, or they convert to a tablet with a touchscreen. The two-in-one design is easy to use for those seeking functionality similar to a tablet or smartphone.

Gaming

Using a Linux laptop for running gaming software is a popular choice. If you want the maximum graphics performance, though, select a laptop with its own on-board GPU, which is a separate graphics processing chip. This will deliver better performance than a laptop with integrated graphics.

Features

A Linux laptop primarily has the same features and components as a laptop running Windows or another operating system. Here are some of the components to pay attention to when shopping for a Linux laptop:

CPU: The CPU is the primary processor in any laptop computer. It runs the software and processes data. A CPU with more cores and a higher clock speed (measured in GHz) will give you faster performance. Having multiple cores (six or more) is more beneficial for highly complex software.

RAM: Random access memory (RAM) is the memory storage area where the computer stores data currently in use. Having 8GB or more of RAM is important for running high-end software.

Data storage: Many Linux laptops will contain an SSD hard drive for storage, which operates faster than a traditional HDD hard drive. However, SSD costs more per GB of storage than HDD.

Screen size and resolution: Laptop manufacturers list the size of the display screen by measuring diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner. A 14-inch screen is a good size for video streaming. Screen resolution measures the sharpness of the display (or the number of pixels in the display). A full HD resolution screen has 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Laptop size: For those who want a laptop to carry with them all day, having a thin and lightweight design is a good choice. However, if you will use the Linux laptop more like a desktop computer, weight and size will be less important.

Drivers: Drivers are pieces of software that allow hardware components in the laptop to communicate with the operating system. Because Linux is less commonly used than other operating systems, some hardware components may not have drivers for Linux. This is why it's important to search for a laptop that's compatible with Linux.

Price

For those with basic computing needs, you can find a Linux laptop in the $200 to $400 price range. Users needing average performance can expect to pay $400 to $700, while those with high-end needs, such as for gaming, will pay $700 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Is Linux easy to use?

A. Some versions of the Linux operating system are easier to use than others. Modern versions of Linux have quite a few user-friendly features

Q. Do I have to buy a Linux laptop to run Linux?

A. Not necessarily. However, you will have better luck with your laptop's performance if it is rated to run Linux.

Linux laptops we recommend

Best of the best: Lenovo's Business 330S Laptop

Our take: Plenty of power and processing speed for even the most demanding computer user.

What we like: The full HD resolution, 14-inch display gives you better video quality than most business laptops.

What we dislike: Priced well above average versus other Linux laptops.

Best bang for your buck: CHUWI's LapBook Pro Laptop

Our take: Great price point for a lightweight laptop that only measures 0.22 inches in thickness.

What we like: Display screen offers full HD resolution. Backlighting on the keyboard is great for use in a dark room.

What we dislike: Only has a 256 GB SSD hard drive. Below average processor speed.

Choice 3: Dell's Latitude E6430 Laptop

Our take: A reliable model from a trusted brand.

What we like: Intel Core i5 processor is speedy. Offers a large 14-inch display. Plenty of handy features. Anti-glare LED display.

What we dislike: Design is bulkier than some would like.

