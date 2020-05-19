It doesn't matter how keen your sense of fashion is or how sharp of a dresser you are, when people see you wearing clothing speckled with lint or pet hair, it won't be your style they'll be looking at. A lint roller is one of the most cost-effective ways you can make a flawless impression.

The best lint roller is portable, affordable, and effective. That's precisely why we love Flint's Reusable Lint Roller. The colorful, compact reputation-saver easily fits in a purse or a jacket pocket. To learn more about Flint's lint roller or the features to look for in other quality models, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing lint rollers

The best way to categorize a lint roller is by how it functions. Following are the four main types:

Disposable sheets

This familiar type of lint roller looks like toilet paper on a stick. The sheets that are wrapped around the tube have a gummy texture which picks up lint and crumbs. After using, tear off the outer sheet to reveal a new and freshly sticky sheet. This type of lint roller has a limited number of uses, which is dependent upon the number of sheets it has.

Brush

This type of lint roller resembles a hairbrush. Instead of bristles, however, it has fabric that ensnares the lint. When you are done using it, you will need to pick the lint off by hand to clean it.

Reusable

A reusable lint roller is a cross between the disposable sheet type and the brush type. To use, simply roll it over your clothing. Instead of a sticky sheet, it uses fabric to remove the lint. Unlike the brush type, the lint is collected in a small container that you can dump out for cleaning.

Sticky

This reusable, sticky rubber roller picks up lint in much the same way as the disposable sheet models. However, it is made out of rubber so you can wash it clean and use it again and again. Since this type of lint roller requires frequent cleaning, it is best saved for smaller jobs.

Features

Eco-friendly

If you don't like the idea of disposable items, consider purchasing a lint roller that is reusable. This way, you won't be creating more waste every time you clean.

Portability

You definitely need a lint roller at home. However, the time when a lint roller makes the most impact is usually when you are away from home. A model that fits in your purse, car glove compartment, or desk at work will be greatly appreciated.

Scented

If you want to look and smell clean, consider a scented lint roller. You can find quite a few options that come in floral or citrus fragrances.

Price

If you just need to quickly touch up your wardrobe, an inexpensive disposable sheet lint roller can be had for as low as $3. A sticky, washable lint roller that is reusable will cost around $10.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a lint roller on anything besides clothes?

A. Definitely! Lint rollers excel at cleaning up all kinds of messes. You can use them to clean tables, couches, car seats, lampshades, rugs, and more. Some individuals even use lint rollers after shaving to clean up their skin. Don't be afraid to get creative, a lint roller can be nearly as versatile as a portable vacuum cleaner.

Q. Are lint rollers bad for the environment?

A. Anything that is disposable creates a burden on the environment. If you'd like to be as eco-friendly as possible, consider spending a few more dollars to purchase a reusable model.

Lint rollers we recommend

Best of the best: Flint's Reusable Lint Roller

Our take: Compact, reasonably priced lint roller that is great for on-the-go situations.

What we like: This lint roller is available in a wide variety of colors. It is effective and easy to operate. The simple design allows the lint roller to be stored nearly anywhere.

What we dislike: Refillable is a better description of this model as it uses 30-sheet rolls that need to be replaced when empty, and that means it's not environmentally friendly.

Best bang for your buck: Scotch-Brite's Lint Roller Combo Pack

Our take: Compared to what many other models offer, this combo pack delivers great value.

What we like: Five lint rollers come with an impressive 475 disposable sheets. The tacky tape is effective on pants, coats, sweaters, dresses, suits, and more. The ergonomic handle and lightweight plastic design make this model effortless to use.

What we dislike: If not careful, the user can inadvertently tear off more than a single sheet, which can diminish the effective lifespan of this product.

Choice 3: Sunbeam's Washable Lint Roller

Our take: An economical, reusable lint roller that offers a more environmentally friendly way of removing lint, hair, dander, and dust.

What we like: This conveniently sized lint roller can be rinsed clean with water so it can be used again and again. Unlike some other models, this lint roller comes with a plastic case for storage.

What we dislike: It can take a little more elbow grease to clean the roller than expected.

