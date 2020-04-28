The best linen cabinet

If you have spare bedding galore, you might be hard-pressed to find a permanent storage solution. To store all your soft home goods effortlessly in one place, invest in a linen cabinet.

Linen cabinets are affordable, versatile alternatives to bulky bureaus or wardrobes. Not only do linen cabinets blend in with most décor, they also have adjustable shelving to suit your organization needs. Linen cabinets can also be used to store other items, such as off-season clothing, pantry items, or even arts and crafts supplies.

To choose the right linen cabinet for your home, take a look at our buying guide. Our top pick is the Prepac Linen Cabinet. This spacious option is available in more than one depth and four colors to meet your storage needs in a stylish manner.

Considerations when choosing linen cabinets

Popular linen cabinet designs

Tall cabinet: If you'd like the most storage and a traditional design, consider a tall cabinet. These are usually 60 inches high and 30 inches wide and are available in a variety of depths. They feature double doors and a series of adjustable shelves to accommodate bulky items like comforters or pillows.

Narrow cabinet: Narrow linen cabinets are a good option if you're short on space, such as in bathrooms or laundry rooms. On average, they're 60 inches high and a mere 18 inches wide. Their construction is unique in that they're frequently made with moisture-resistant materials to keep mold and mildew at bay.

Short cabinet: Short cabinets are a popular choice if you're pressed for space, as they're approximately 30 inches high and 24 inches wide. These designs blend in well with other décor in most rooms, including guest rooms and mudrooms. Many short cabinets feature attractive paneling or finishes for an aesthetic boost.

Corner cabinet: Corner cabinets are best for tight spaces and are typically 30 inches high and 20 inches wide. While their designs don't offer as much storage capacity as other linen cabinets, they're a solid choice for storing towels, cleaning supplies, or personal hygiene items in bathrooms.

Features

Materials

Linen cabinets are more affordable than similar furniture items like bureaus or wardrobes. This is because they're made with wood-plastic composite, particle board, or medium-density fiberboard (MDF). While these inexpensive materials keep the price down, keep in mind they're much lighter and less sturdy than real wood furniture.

Storage solutions

Linen cabinets have adjustable shelving that allows you to customize your organization. They feature pegboard sizes with hardware that can easily be moved without taking apart the entire cabinet. Certain designs are also equipped with compartments, drawers, or shelf dividers.

Assembly

Linen cabinets rarely come assembled, so make sure you have basic tools like hammers and screwdrivers to put them together. They come packaged with the necessary hardware, which mostly includes screws, bolts, and washers. As far as directions go, you can either read them or hop on the manufacturer's website for a step-by-step video.

Price

Smaller linen cabinets made from lightweight MDF cost $100 or less. If you'd like more stylish designs with better construction, consider linen cabinets in the $120 to $200 range. For heavier designs that are most like regular furniture, expect to pay $300 and above.

FAQ

Q. Can I paint or refinish a linen cabinet?

A. Absolutely, but make sure you buy the right paint and materials for your project. Because linen cabinets aren't made from real wood, you must choose paint or primer that can adhere to the synthetic surface.

Q. Why does my linen cabinet look off-center?

A. More than likely, frequent opening and closing of the cabinet has loosened its hardware. As soon as you notice the cabinets or panels are misaligned, remove the contents and tighten each piece.

Linen cabinets we recommend

Best of the best: Prepac's Linen Cabinet

Our take: Traditional design with plenty of space to hold a variety of soft home goods.

What we like: Laminate construction and adjustable shelving. Rounded corners for safety. Five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Feels flimsy and lightweight compared to other options.

Best bang for your buck: Vasagle's Linen Cabinet

Our take: Affordable, attractive option that doesn't compromise on quality.

What we like: Easy to assemble with adjustable shelving. Waterproof and moisture-resistant design.

What we dislike: Doors must be well-secured, otherwise they may come off.

Choice 3: Homfa's Linen Cabinet

Our take: High-end contemporary design inspired by shiplap.

What we like: Four deep drawers and tall cupboard with adjustable shelving. Assembly in 30 minutes or less.

What we dislike: Faux wood, so it feels a bit lightweight overall.

