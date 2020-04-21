The best light box tracer

Tracing over a piece of paper can be tricky. More than anything, you end up flipping between pages, which can result in a messy, uneven trace. Light box tracers make the process seamless and more enjoyable.

Light box tracers use LED lights to enhance the contrast of lines on the base page to improve visibility, making tracing much easier. Many models even come with integrated paper clips or ruler borders to stabilize paper to improve line accuracy. There are also light box tracers with adjustable light settings, which are suitable for illuminating lines through thicker paper.

If you're intrigued by light box tracers, give our buying guide a read. It includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, such as our top pick, Craftymint's 19-Inch LED Light Pad. This slimline model is only an eighth-inch thick to provide a flat surface for an unobstructed tracing experience.

Considerations when choosing light box tracers

Thickness

Light box tracers are no longer bulky, cumbersome devices that are uncomfortable to use. These days, you can find models that are a mere quarter-inch in thickness or thinner. There are some light boxes that are thicker than one-third of an inch, but they can be uncomfortable on wrists, so many individuals avoid them.

Size

Choose a light box tracer based on the size of paper with which you normally work. Most kids and hobbyists use the standard A4 size, which is 11.7 x 8.3 inches. Once you get into the territory of larger ones, such as A1 sizes, expect to pay significantly more. Larger light box tracers are often used by seasoned artists and professionals, including those who use specialized paper sizes for technical drawing.

Brightness

To compare brightness between light box tracers, take a look at the lux, which ranges between 1,500 and 5,000. The higher the lux, the brighter the illumination, in which case it's easier to see the lines on the base paper.

Many entry-level light box tracers only have one brightness setting, whereas advanced models have dimmable settings. It's worth spending the extra money on this feature if you intend to trace onto heavyweight paper, such as watercolor or construction paper. Because these are significantly thicker, you need greater illumination to penetrate them.

Features

Ruler edges

Light box tracers with ruler edges are useful for scaling and leveling lines. Some light box tracers only feature a ruler on one side, while others have one on perpendicular sides. As far as units, it's more common to see rulers with centimeters as opposed to inches.

Brightness memory

As an artist or professional, you know that some projects are completed in more than one sitting. Light box tracers with a brightness memory setting make it easier to get back to drawing, as you don't need to waste time fiddling to find the original setting. This feature is more common in professional-grade tracers, as it's far more specialized than what average users typically require.

Adjustable tilt

Not everyone enjoys drawing on a flat surface. Some light box tracers are designed to accommodate your tilt preferences, whether you're looking for a slight incline or a totally vertical surface. You usually see this feature in more expensive light box tracers.

Price

Entry-level light box tracers cost $15 to $25 and have basic settings for budding artists. Those in the $30 to $60 range have adjustable light settings. If you're a professional, it's worth looking in the $100 to $350 range, as these models have essential features for technical drawing.

FAQ

Q. How are light box tracers powered?

A. Slimline and entry-level light box tracers have USB cords. Larger, professional-grade light box tracers usually have AC adapters.

Q. Can I change the LED lights in the light box tracer when they burn out?

A. In most models, you can't. However, don't expect them to burn out anytime soon, even with constant use. On average, LED lights last up to 50,000 hours. If you feel the LED lights have gone out sooner than they should, contact the manufacturer regarding defect concerns.

Light box tracers we recommend

Best of the best: Craftymint's 19-Inch LED Light Pad

Our take: Large, professional-quality model with plenty of convenient features.

What we like: Three flicker-free light settings. Ruler and oversized paper clip. Features a 10-foot cable.

What we dislike: Almost twice the price of other light box tracers, but it's larger.

Best bang for your buck: Tikteck's Ultra-Thin Portable LED Light Box Tracer, 13.2 x 9.2 Inches

Our take: Basic features and budget-friendly price for budding artists.

What we like: Ultra-thin design at 0.19 inches thickness. Even, flicker-free LED illumination.

What we dislike: Has a reflective mesh dot background, which some users may not like.

Choice 3: Small Fish's Ultra-Thin LED Light Box, 13.3 x 9.3 Inches

Our take: Affordable option if you're looking for a slim, portable LED light box tracer.

What we like: A4 paper size drawing surface. Adjustable brightness without any dark areas.

What we dislike: Automatically powers down, sometimes in the middle of sketching.

