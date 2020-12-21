The best life insurance

Choosing the right life insurance policy gives family left behind a financial safety net in a difficult time. You can go on with your day-to-day business safe in the knowledge that your loved ones will be provided for if an accident or illness sadly cuts your life short.

It's important to consider what you need from a life insurance policy, such as its term and level of coverage. Read on to find out about all this and more and to see our top life insurance providers, including Ladder, which offers adjustable coverage.

Considerations when choosing life insurance

Term

The term of your life insurance is the number of years before the policy comes to an end and you're no longer covered. Terms are usually between 10 and 30 years, but you may find a handful of policies with longer or shorter terms. If you die within the term of your policy, your named beneficiaries receive a payout. You can also buy permanent life insurance policies that cover you for your entire life, but these are more expensive and can come with some exclusions.

Coverage

Coverage is the amount your policy pays out if you die within the term. This is usually somewhere between $50,000 and $10,000,000, but some specialist insurers deal with even larger coverage amounts. When deciding on coverage level, consider the financial obligations of those left behind. You might want adequate coverage to pay off your mortgage and any other debts, get your kids through college, and cover your family's living expenses for the next five to ten years — all individuals have their own coverage needs.

Features

Medical exam

Some life insurers require you to have a medical exam before providing coverage. Others take your word for it on medical conditions or lack thereof, but don't expect to be covered if you lie on the application form.

Return of premium

This type of life insurance returns your premiums paid in full if you don't die within the term. This means you won't lose out but return of premium policies cost more.

Price

Life insurance premiums vary widely depending on a range of factors, including your age and health when taking out the policy, the term, and the amount of coverage. Expect to pay anywhere from less than $10 to over $500 per month for life insurance.

FAQ

Q. Why should I have a life insurance policy?

A. A life insurance policy gives you peace of mind that, should you die, your loved ones will be financially secure. Life insurance policies help pay for the cost of a funeral, the living expenses of those you've left behind who'll now have to make do without your income, and extras such as a college education for your children. Even if you're a stay-at-home parent and don't bring in an income, you need to think about extra childcare costs if you were to pass away. Of course, if you don't have a partner you live with, children, or anyone else who relies on you financially, you might not have a reason to take out a life insurance policy.

Q. How do I know if a life insurance policy is a good fit?

A. Start with the basics. Your life insurance policy should offer the amount of coverage you need over a suitable term and at a price that's affordable for you. You might also want the option to increase or decrease coverage over time, to account for new additions to the family or kids graduating college and no longer needing financial support. Consider if there are any exclusions that affect you or factors that will increase your rates, such as those based around weight or how long ago you quit smoking.

Life insurance we recommend

Best of the best: Ladder

Our take: Simple life insurance that gives you an instant decision — you could have a valid policy within five minutes.

What we like: Offers a range of term and coverage options to suit your needs, with coverage up to $8 million. Allows you to increase or decrease coverage as needed over time.

What we dislike: Few options to add riders to your policy.

Best bang for your buck: Bestow

Our take: Affordable life insurance with coverage from $50,000 to $1 million and terms from 10 to 20 years.

What we like: Coverage starts at just $16 per month. You can take out your policy completely online with no lengthy calls or exams.

What we dislike: Term lengths and coverage amounts insufficient for some.

Choice 3: Haven Life

Our take: It's easy to apply for this life insurance online and, depending on your circumstances, you may not need a medical exam.

What we like: Offers coverage up to $3 million and terms up to 30 years. Locked monthly fees means your monthly premiums won't change. Get an instant cost estimate before you apply.

What we dislike: Some individuals need an in-person medical exam.

