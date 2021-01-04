The best lickable cat treat

If you're looking for a new way to impress your cat, try lickable cat treats as either a snack or a food topper. Whether your cat struggles with solid treats or simply likes lickable cat treats, they're an excellent addition to your feline friend's treat repertoire.

In this guide, you can find the essential information you need to purchase the perfect lickable treats for your cat. We've also included some of our favorite options at the end, like Friskies Lil' Soups with Shrimp Lickable Cat Treats, which are nutritious and tasty, appealing to even the pickiest of cats.

Considerations when choosing lickable cat treats

Ingredient quality

If you want the best for your cat, choose a lickable cat treat with quality ingredients. It can be tough to gauge ingredient quality at first glance, but there are certain indicators to be on the lookout for. Select lickable cat treats that don’t contain too many filler ingredients. All they really need to contain is water or broth, one or more types of meat, and a starch or other thickening agent. Options that contain significantly more ingredients than these probably aren’t of the highest quality, particularly if extra ingredients include artificial additives. If a lickable cat treat contains human-grade ingredients, it’s a sign of quality.

Flavor

Lickable cat treats are available in a range of meat flavors, such as poultry, beef, or fish. Some cats happily eat any flavor of lickable cat treat, whereas others are more picky. If you know your pet is fussy, consider which meats they generally enjoy and choose accordingly.

Features

Age range

The majority of lickable cat treats are suitable for cats of all ages, though some are designed for adult cats only. There are also some options that are specifically formulated for either kittens or senior cats. Kitten-friendly treats contain the correct balance of nutrients for kittens, while those made for seniors may contain extra ingredients for joint health or antioxidants to slow oxidative damage to the cells.

Grain-free

While it's fine for lickable cat treats to contain a small amount of grain, cats are carnivores, so grains are by no means a vital part of their diets. As such, it’s fine to choose a grain-free option.

Price

Packs of lickable cat treats vary in price depending on the number of treats in a pack, portion size, and ingredient quality. Expect to pay anywhere between $5 and $40.

FAQ

Q. Are lickable treats a healthy choice for cats?

A. It's natural to be concerned about the nutritional value of anything you feed your cat. While some cat treats are bulked out with filler ingredients to make them less expensive to produce, lickable cat treats usually contain nothing but water, meat, and a thickening agent, such as tapioca starch. As such, they're an exceptionally healthy option, as far as treats go. However, you should always make note of how many calories you feed your cat in treats each day and adjust their meals accordingly so they don't gain weight.

Q. How do I feed lickable cat treats?

A. Your cat can lick some lickable cat treats straight from the tube or pouch. This can get messy, so it's not a good idea to do this on soft furnishings or carpets, but it's a nice way to bond with your cat. Others are so liquidy that they're best tipped into your cat's food bowl. You can also use them as cat food toppers to make dry food more appealing.

Lickable cat treats we recommend

Best of the best: Friskies Lil' Soups with Shrimp Lickable Cat Treats

Our take: A broth-based lickable treat that's also great as a complement to dry food.

What we like: Deliciously creamy broth with chunks of chicken and shrimp. Conveniently packaged in single servings. Eight servings in a pack.

What we dislike: Some buyers thought the servings were small considering the price.

Best bang for your buck: Fancy Feast Appetizers Light Meat Tuna with a Scallop Topper Cat Treats

Our take: A blend of broth and chunks makes these treats highly versatile and appealing to most cats.

What we like: Decent levels of protein. Perfect for fish-loving cats. Grain-free formula. Contains chunks of tuna and a scallop.

What we dislike: More of a topper than a lickable treat.

Choice 3: Inaba Churu Grain-Free Chicken Puree Lickable Cat Treat

Our take: Classic lickable treats in single-serving tubes that let you squeeze the contents out gradually for your cat to lick from the pack.

What we like: You get 24 treats in a pack. Quality pureed chicken recipe. Smooth, creamy texture but not so thin that it makes a mess. Added vitamin E.

What we dislike: Some buyers say their cats won't touch it, but this can be said of most treats.

