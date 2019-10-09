The best LG TV

LG is one of the world's most successful television manufacturers -- and with good reason. This brand of TV is available in multiple price points, featuring almost any kind of display technology you could want.

You'll receive long-lasting performance from LG TVs, and you can choose from several screen sizes, too. Customers love the variety they find with the LG brand.

We've compiled a guide to help you select the LG TV that's right for you. We especially like the LG 65" Smart 4K UHD OLED TV for its display technology, which delivers impressive image quality at a large-screen size.

Considerations when choosing LG TVs

Start your search for the perfect LG TV by determining the appropriate size for the room where it will be used. Be aware that larger display screens will have a higher price point than smaller screens.

Screen size is measured diagonally across the television from one corner to the opposite corner. Multiple calculators exist on the Internet that can help you figure out the proper television screen size for a room. These calculations are based on the distance of the seating from the screen and on the resolution of the TV. Smaller screens are appropriate in smaller rooms.

Features

When comparing various LG TV models to each other and to other brands, pay attention to these features:

Display technology: LED lighting behind the LCD screen is the most common and most affordable display technology. OLED backlighting is precise down to the pixel, delivering greatly enhanced image quality versus LED lighting. LG offers both LED and OLED options.

Smart TV software: Any smart TV on the market has software built into it that simplifies using streaming services and apps. LG TVs use WebOS software. WebOS is easy to use, and you only need one remote control unit to operate it and the TV. Should you prefer another type of smart TV software or service, LG TVs can accept things like Amazon Fire TV Sticks, too.

HDR technology: HDR refers to the color bit depth of the individual pixels on the screen. HDR has 10-bit depth versus 8-bit with a standard TV. HDR is a newer technology that drives up the price of the TV. LG uses a technology called HDR Pro to simulate HDR technology on a TV with 8-bit color depth. HDR Pro TVs are cheaper than HDR TVs from LG.

Resolution: The majority of LG TVs currently for sale have 4K resolution (also called Ultra HD or UHD). You can occasionally find a small-screen LG TV that is limited to HD resolution, which has four times fewer pixels than a 4K TV. Even though you'll spend a little more for a 4K TV, your television will have a longer lifespan as, eventually, most programming will be offered in 4K resolution.

Price

LG TVs range from $150 for 22" HD TVs using LED lighting technology to $5,000 for 77" 4K OLED TVs. Dozens of other price points inside the range are available, too, so you can find a model that will fit your budget.

FAQ

Q. Why do I want a 4K UHD TV when very little 4K programming currently exists?

A. With LG 4K TVs, the software in the television upscales HD programming to fill the screen's 4K resolution. This results in nicer picture quality.

Q. Can I mount an LG TV to the wall?

A. The majority of larger LG TVs are mountable. You will have to purchase the mounting bracket hardware separately. Make sure you match the size of the bracket to your TV's size for a proper fit.

LG TVs we recommend

Best of the best: LG 65" 4K UHD Smart OLED TV

Our take: OLED technology in this television screen delivers amazing image quality, and this model has a lower price than most OLED TVs.

What we like: With a 65" screen, you'll have plenty of size for many use cases. Has numerous features that make the TV's smart functions easy to use.

What we dislike: OLED TV technology is costlier than other display technologies.

Best bang for your buck: LG 55" 4K UHD Smart LED TV

Our take: Good performance and screen quality for the money in a 55" TV.

What we like: Sound quality is surprisingly good for a model in this price range. Provides 4K resolution for the crispest images.

What we dislike: WiFi connection occasionally is spotty, which makes streaming video a hassle.

Choice 3: LG 77" 4K UHD Smart OLED TV

Our take: It's really expensive, but this is the premier LG OLED television for those who have the room size to handle it.

What we like: Delivers high levels of contrast and bright colors, which are perfect for viewing movies and sports.

What we dislike: Probably won't fit in the budget of most people. Huge TV won't work in average-size rooms.

