The best LG soundbar

At this point, you would think Ultra HD and 4K televisions would come equipped with impressive speakers. However, while the picture is phenomenal, the sound system is often less than exemplary. That means you'll also be purchasing some type of sound hardware, if you want to get the best experience possible.

Rather than mess with miles of wires and complex connections, a soundbar offers an easy installation with an audio experience that's up to par. LG offers a variety of soundbars equipped with features to give you an immersive movie-watching experience.

We recommend the LG SL10YG 5.1.2 Channel Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar to enhance your viewing and listening experience. To learn more about LG soundbars, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing LG soundbars

The main consideration when purchasing a soundbar is the type of audio format it is compatible with. Audio formats include Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS, DTS-HD-MA, and DTS:X.

Dolby Digital is the most common digital surround sound format available for a soundbar. It is highly flexible in that it can produce sound through as many as eight speakers or as few as one. Most broadcast television uses Dolby Digital.

Dolby Atmos refers to "object-based audio," which adds two to four speakers to the traditional surround sound speaker setup. The purpose of this sound format is to position the speakers in the corners of the room or above the TV so that sounds can seem to come from different directions for a more realistic experience. When used with a soundbar, the ceiling-speaker effect is simulated by the soundbar itself.

DTS stands for Digital Theater Sound, which can be compared to Dolby Digital. DTS is a compressed audio format, which compromises the sound of the original recording, but it's still a step up when used in conjunction with a soundbar.

DTS-HD-MA can stands for Digital Theater Sound High Definition Master Audio. It's the upgraded version of DTS. This version uses uncompressed audio, which means that you hear the sounds unaltered. This allows you to enjoy intense whispered conversations as well as loud action scenes, putting you in the middle of your favorite show or movie.

DTS:X is another version of Digital Theater Sound that competes with Dolby Digital Atmos. It's also based on object-based sound, but with this format you can manually adjust the sound for specific channels.

Price

The price of an LG soundbar all depends on the quality of sound you are looking for and the features the soundbar provides. Consider spending between $100 for a basic version and up to $1,000 for a high-power, high-resolution model.

FAQ

Q. I have a wall-mounted TV, where should I put the soundbar?

A. You have two options. You can mount the soundbar underneath the TV by affixing it to the studs in your wall. Or, you can purchase a small coffee table or contemporary-looking TV stand to position the soundbar beneath the TV.

Q. How long will a soundbar last?

A. A soundbar should last at least for the life of the TV. It's possible that the technology may become outdated, but this is a risk with any electronic purchase.

LG soundbars we recommend

Best of the best: LG SL10YG 5.1.2 Channel Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar

Our take: This soundbar will provide you with a realistic experience, surrounding you with action and immersing you in sound. It features Meridian Audio, which is a technology to expand the sound field.

What we like: High-resolution audio, Chromecast compatible, and offers Dolby Atmos.

What we dislike: Heavy to wall mount. This product weighs nearly 33 pounds.

Best bang for your buck: LG 2.1 Channel 100W Soundbar System (SH2)

Our take: Add this soundbar to your bedroom television setup for watching movies before bed. It comes with a wired subwoofer.

What we like: Includes the option to automatically connect to the TV when the TV is turned on. Also has a remote for easy usage when you're already curled up under the covers.

What we dislike: Only has 100 watts worth of power.

Choice 3: LG 4.1ch Wireless Curved Soundbar (LAS855M)

Our take: Sleek, stylish, and contemporary. The design of this soundbar is creative and unique because of its curvature.

What we like: Features 4.1-channel audio, includes Google Cast, and offers Bluetooth streaming.

What we dislike: Customers have reported that the soundbar may randomly turn off.

