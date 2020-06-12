The best LG smartphone

LG represents one of the most popular smartphone brand names on the market. You can find LG phones available through almost any cellular network provider, and you can purchase them through multiple national retailers.

Large screens with excellent display quality are commonly found in LG smartphones. Newer LG phones also have vastly improved front- and rear-camera designs, resulting in strong photo and video capabilities. Our favorite LG smartphone is the LG G8s ThinQ, which features a top-notch camera that's perfect for taking selfies. To learn more, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing LG smartphones

Size

When shopping for an LG smartphone, many customers worry about the size of the phone, as it plays a big role in how you can carry the device. A smartphone that's too large won't fit in a pocket, for example.

However, for those who want to use the smartphone to stream video and movies or to play games, a larger screen is desirable, even if it doesn't fit in a pocket.

A smartphone's measurement depends primarily on the size of the screen. The listed measurement for an LG phone is from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner. An LG phone that has a 6.4-inch screen measures roughly 7.5 inches in length.

Battery life

LG lists the battery capacity of its smartphones in mAh (short for milliampere hours). A battery with a larger capacity should be able to run longer before needing a recharge, depending on how you use the phone, of course.

Features

Camera designs

Your LG smartphone has both front and rear camera systems. The front camera records selfies, while the rear camera works better for general photography. Some LG phones have multiple lenses on the front or rear of the phone, which results in some wide-angle photography options.

Camera resolution

Resolution in a camera refers to the amount of detail the camera records in a scene, measured using megapixels, often shortened to MP. A camera with more megapixels should give you better image quality than one with fewer megapixels.

Dual screens

A few LG smartphone models consist of side-by-side display screens. This provides extra viewing space or the ability to view two separate items -- one on each screen -- which can be helpful for gamers.

Unlocking the phone

With LG smartphones, you may have the ability to unlock the phone using a few different methods beyond entering a number code, including 3D Face Unlock, Hand ID, and Fingerprint ID. If you desire a particular means of unlocking your phone, make sure the LG smartphone you select has your preferred method built into it.

Price

A new LG smartphone can cost anywhere from $200 to $1,000. To save some money, you can try to purchase a used phone or a model released a couple of years ago, which could cost anywhere from $50 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Can I run my LG smartphone for the entire day on one battery charge?

A. Yes. The majority of new LG smartphone batteries offer 15 to 24 hours of battery power. After the phone is a couple of years old, you may notice the battery life dip to 12 or fewer hours.

Q. Should I upgrade my LG smartphone to the latest version of Android when prompted?

A. Yes. Android releases upgrades to its operating system periodically, and you should install them as soon as possible to receive the benefits.

LG smartphones we recommend

Best of the best: LG G8s ThinQ

Our take: A top-performing smartphone that's perfect for streaming video and taking selfies.

What we like: Display quality and audio performance in this model are both outstanding. Phone unlocks using 3D face recognition. Ergonomic grip makes it easy to hang onto. Excellent battery life.

What we dislike: Pricey option.

Best bang for your buck: LG K30

Our take: Smaller than some LG smartphones, so it's easier to carry in a pocket than others.

What we like: Desirable price point. Strong battery life, so you can use it all day without needing a recharge.

What we dislike: Not ready to use 5G system. Limited to 720p screen resolution.

Choice 3: LG V60 ThinQ

Our take: The V60 is ready to make the most of new communications technologies, including WiFi 6 and 5G.

What we like: Larger than average size screen at 6.8 inches. Dual rear camera setup provides improved photo quality.

What we dislike: Logging into the phone using the fingerprint scanner yields some inconsistent results.

