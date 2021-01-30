The best LG range

The kitchen range offers any casual cook or serious chef immeasurable opportunity when it comes to preparing a delicious meal at home. Powered by gas or electricity, a range provides a chance to bake, broil, sauté, boil, fry, and more to create something special.

LG is one of the leaders in home appliances and offers a variety of ranges that cater to a kitchen’s size, involvement, and tastes. We love this 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart WiFi Electric Range with ProBake Convection for busier households, though LG offers other sizes and styles for every type of household, and our guide has it covered.

Considerations when choosing LG ranges

Gas vs. electric

Each power source — gas or electricity — has its own benefits and drawbacks. Generally, electric ranges are more expensive, but they’re easier to clean, last longer, and offer precise heating that’s evenly distributed. Gas ranges, meanwhile, are less expensive but harder to install. Still, they heat up and cool down quickly and offer a bit more versatility when cooking.

Some LG ranges feature dual fuel, where the stovetop uses gas and the oven operates on electricity.

Freestanding vs. slide-in

There are two different types of range fits from which to choose. Freestanding ranges have a backguard panel and finished sides so that they can be easily placed anywhere in a kitchen. Slide-in, meanwhile, have their control panel on the front with a flat top and are designed to fit in flush between countertops. As such, slide-in models are often used in renovated or newly designed kitchens.

Size

The advertised size of a range indicates how big the oven is. The two most popular LG range sizes are 5.4 cubic feet or 6.3 cubic feet, with the smaller best serving a single user or a couple, and the larger option aimed at families. LG also boasts larger, double-oven options at 6.9 cubic feet and 7.3 cubic feet for kitchens that cook frequently.

Oven

ProBake Convection by LG features in most of their ovens, in which the heating element is positioned at the rear of the appliance. Some options have double ovens, allowing for two separate cooking spaces that can be used simultaneously, with a smaller top oven and an average-sized bottom oven. Note that in most cases the double oven replaces a lower storage drawer, meaning the bottom oven requires users to bend over closer to the ground to use.

Features

SmartThinQ

LG manufactures a line of smart ranges that connect to WiFi and can be controlled remotely by an app. Among the features are the ability to preheat and control settings from your phone or tablet, monitor cleaning cycles, and tips for cooking. Smart capabilities include virtual assistance as well as voice control.

Exterior

A black stainless steel finish is an increasingly popular aesthetic, combining the durability of stainless steel with a crisp, modern look. For those looking to upgrade their home, LG offers black stainless steel in all their appliances. Most options are also smudge-resistant, which is particularly useful for families with little kids who want to maintain the appearance of their range.

Price

Most LG ranges cost between $1,500 and $3,000, with the price increasing along with size and additional features.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my LG range?

A. Most ranges feature a self-cleaning option to tend to the oven, though depending on the cycle, some additional work may be involved. Burners, meanwhile, should be cleaned with a soft cloth and warm water. On gas ranges, protective grates may need to be removed and soaked to remove grime. While you should wait until the stove is cool before cleaning, it’s best to deal with any messes right away to avoid damage or cooking issues.

Q. How do I install my LG range?

A. Electric ranges offer easy installation: simply plug them into an outlet that provides sufficient power. Gas ranges require a gas line, which calls for more care and work and may need to be done by a professional. Smart ranges require app installation on a device as well.

LG ranges we recommend

Best of the best: LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart WiFi Electric Range with ProBake Convection

Our take: Conveniently sized, easy-to-use range that provides fast, even cooking alongside several impressive, convenient features.

What we like: Smart electric range that boasts app control, self-cleaning, and fast-cooking options. Five elements, sleek slide-in look, and easy-to-read digital display.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Single Electric Convection Range

Our take: Simple yet effective electric range with a handful of convenient features at a low price.

What we like: Average-size freestanding range featuring five burners and self-cleaning options. Includes variable broil, time bake, delay bake, and delay clean settings. Good value.

What we dislike: Lacks extras like smart capabilities, smudge resistance, and front panel.

Choice 3: LG 6.9-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Double-Oven Gas Range with ProBake Convection

Our take: Powerful, large gas double oven range offering a variety of cooking options for busy households.

What we like: Features five burners and two ovens. Includes delay clean, keep warm, and time bake options. Heats fast and evenly. Spacious stovetop. Decent price.

What we dislike: Loud convection fan. Lower oven may be too low for some to use.

