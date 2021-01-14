The best LG microwave

Microwaves make your life easier in the kitchen, whether you're melting chocolate for brownies, starting off your baked potatoes, or reheating leftovers for a quick dinner. It's natural you'd want a reliable model with a nice range of features, which is why LG microwaves deserve some closer consideration.

Whether you're already set on an LG microwave or still deciding, this guide has all the information you need to pick the perfect model for you. What's more, we've featured some of our top options, like theLG NeoChef 2-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave, which has impressive sensor cooking.

Considerations when choosing LG microwaves

Microwave type

LG makes countertop, over-the-range, and fully built-in microwaves. For the majority of buyers, countertop microwaves are the obvious choice — you can set them anywhere on your countertop, plug them in, and you're ready to cook. Over-the-range microwaves sit just over the range in a built-in kitchen. If you already have a slot for an over-the-range microwave, it's easy enough to set one up, assuming it's of the correct size to fit in the existing space. Built-in microwaves can be built-in almost anywhere in your kitchen, depending on your needs. If you're planning a full kitchen remodel, you might take advantage of this opportunity to fit your kitchen with a built-in microwave.

Capacity

The capacity of a microwave is measured in cubic feet. Most LG microwaves have a capacity somewhere between 0.9 and 2.4 cubic feet. Compact models obviously take up less counter space, but you can't fit as much in as you can in larger models. The right capacity for you depends on the size of your household and how you tend to use your microwave. If you cook full meals in it, you'll need a bigger size than if you only ever use it as a helper, for melting butter or steaming veggies.

Features

Convection

LG microwaves with a convection-cooking option circulate hot air to give crisp, oven-like results, which is great for pizza, fries, or anything else that's best with a crispy finish. Of course, you also have the option of using the standard microwave mode.

Sensor cooking

Many LG microwaves feature sensor-cooking capabilities. These microwaves have sensors inside that measure steam and other variables and adjust cook time or temperature accordingly to give you the best results.

Price

LG microwaves feature mostly midrange and high-end offerings, so they aren't the cheapest out there. You can find some small countertop options from $150, while built-in and over-the-range models can cost up to $750.

FAQ

Q. What presets are available on LG microwaves?

A. LG microwaves generally aren't heavy on preset programs for different types of food. Occasionally, you'll find a model with a handful of presets, such as popcorn or pizza. They do, however, offer sensor cooking with the majority of models, so the microwave can adjust the cook time itself if you've got it wrong.

Q. How can I tell if my cookware is microwave safe?

A. If your cookware is microwave safe, it should either state somewhere on the packaging or on the base of the item itself, or it should have a "microwave safe" symbol on the base that looks like a box with wavy lines in it. The majority of ceramic cookware, glass cookware, and plastic or glass food storage containers are microwave safe, but you shouldn't assume. You should already know this, but never put metal cookware in the microwave, nor any dishes with metal parts or gold-leaf detailing.

LG microwaves we recommend

Best of the best: LG NeoChef 2-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave

Our take: A high-end LG microwave featuring both sensor cook and sensor reheat.

What we like: Large internal capacity is great for big households. Features 1,200 watts of power with inverter technology. Quality stainless steel finish.

What we dislike: Some users find the buttons hard to press.

Best bang for your buck: LG NeoChef 0.9-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave

Our take: This compact microwave is perfect for small households or simple tasks, like melting chocolate or reheating drinks.

What we like: Packs 1,000 watts of power, which is good for its size. Inverter technology cooks more evenly. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: You can only access the main part of the control pad with the door open.

Choice 3: LG STUDIO 1.7-Cubic-Foot Convection Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Our take: An excellent choice if you're redoing your kitchen with built-in appliances or already have a spot for an over-the-range microwave of this size.

What we like: Combination of button and dial controls make it easy to select options. Features both convection and sensor cooking. Decent capacity.

What we dislike: On the pricey side and may need professional installation.

