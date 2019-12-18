The best Lenovo tablet

When you want a great mix of value and performance in a tablet, Lenovo brand tablets are well worth considering. Lenovo is a popular brand for people seeking everything from simple children's tablets to machines appropriate for business use. Lenovo tablets often deliver excellent battery performance, which enhances their usefulness.

You'll find Lenovo tablets at many different price points and screen sizes. Not sure which one to choose? Keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Lenovo Yoga Tab Tablet. It has a big screen and plenty of power for the price.

Considerations when choosing Lenovo tablets

When shopping for a Lenovo tablet, pay attention to the primary components of the hardware. It's important that you select a tablet with components that give you the power you need to work (and play) like you want.

Screen size

For the majority of tablet users, screen size is the primary consideration. A Lenovo tablet with a smaller screen, such as seven or eight inches (measured from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner) is extremely portable. A large screen (such as 10 inches) is nice for watching streamed video, but it results in a bigger tablet that also weighs more.

Screen resolution

Resolution is a measurement of the number of pixels the screen can display. It's not common for a Lenovo tablet to have full HD resolution (of 1920 x 1080 pixels), but it will often provide a nice display quality at 1280 x 800 pixels. Most video looks nice on this screen, even though it's not a full HD screen.

Operating system

You typically can select between Windows or Android as the operating system for the Lenovo tablet. However, most tablets made for home use will use Android (under the Yoga or Tab brand name). Those tablets using Windows often will sport the ThinkPad brand name and are made for business use.

Features

Lenovo tablets have quite a few components that allow you to receive the processing speed and power that you want. If you are familiar with computers, you may know about some of these components already.

CPU

The tablet runs from a CPU, or central processing unit. It is the chip that processes all software instructions and data being used in the tablet. More powerful CPUs will increase the price of the Lenovo tablet quickly. CPU speed is measured in GHz, with greater numbers equaling better processing speed.

RAM

Short for random access memory, RAM is the temporary storage area of the tablet that holds the data currently in use by the CPU. With more RAM, the Lenovo tablet can run high-end software and apps more efficiently.

Hard drive storage

The storage area in a tablet's hard drive typically uses SSD technology. SSD runs fast but is expensive, so Lenovo tablets don't usually have a lot of storage space, often limited to 16GB or 32GB.

Camera

The camera built into the frame of the Lenovo tablet will work like a smartphone camera, allowing you to shoot video or photos. However, most people will use it for video conferencing because it is awkward to hold the tablet steady when shooting still photos.

Price

Screen size plays a significant role in determining the price of a Lenovo tablet. Tablets with screens measuring seven to eight inches will cost $50 to $250. Tablets with 10-inch or greater screens will cost $100 to $500. A business tablet could cost as much as $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Are Lenovo tablets good for streaming video?

A. As long as you have a fast WiFi connection, you can stream video to the tablet screen. The resolution of the tablet's screen is important in your enjoyment of your video as well.

Q. Is it easy to clean smudges and fingerprints from the Lenovo tablet screen?

A. You'll clean the tablet screen just like a smartphone screen, using a dry or slightly damp microfiber cloth.

Lenovo tablets we recommend

Best of the best: Lenovo Yoga Tab Tablet

Our take: Includes a big 10.1-inch screen, so it's suitable for many different uses, including video streaming.

What we like: Built-in speakers perform better than expected. Has a built-in stand for hands-free use.

What we dislike: Tablet occasionally has some problems with maintaining battery power and charging.

Best bang for your buck: Lenovo Tab 4, 8" Android Tablet

Our take: Low-priced tablet, but it's a nice option for those who like to stream video.

What we like: Good choice for a family because you can set up separate user profiles. Weighs less than two pounds.

What we dislike: Screen can be difficult to see in bright sunlight. Only an eight-inch screen.

Choice 3: Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, HD 8" Android Tablet

Our take: Good all-around tablet for whatever use you have in mind.

What we like: Includes a stand for convenient hands-free operation. Screen resolution is sharp for viewing movies.

What we dislike: Screen only measures eight inches. Power button is poorly placed.

