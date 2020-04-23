Leica brand cameras are among the highest-quality models you'll find, especially delivering outstanding craftsmanship in the lenses, creating sharp images.

Additionally, Leica cameras deliver impressive style, giving you great-looking camera bodies that have an almost vintage design. You will have to pay extra for Leica cameras versus other brands, which means some photographers consider Leica a luxury camera brand.

Even though it is expensive, the Leica Q 24.2 Megapixel camera is our top pick, as it delivers impressive performance and a stylish, compact design.

Considerations when choosing Leica cameras

Leica offers a variety of models in digital cameras, each of which has a letter designation. Matching the types of features you want to the model name will help you narrow your search for the best Leica camera for your needs.

CL: The CL model consists of mirrorless cameras that include 4K video resolution capabilities.

LUX: Fixed-lens LUX models from Leica appear in a few different options, all of which are compact models at a reasonable price.

M: Leica M cameras use interchangeable lenses, so they're most comparable to DSLRs from other manufacturers. They often have full-frame image sensors for maximum image quality.

Q: The Q series of Leica cameras also often have full-frame image sensors, but they're a little smaller than the M cameras.

SL: With an SL camera from Leica, you're receiving a mirrorless design with interchangeable lenses.

TL: The TL line of cameras uses fixed-lens designs with durable camera bodies made for use in rugged conditions and for action photography.



Leica also offers instant-print cameras, which carry the Sofort model name.

Features

To find the best camera for your needs, here are some of the most important features in a Leica camera.

Image sensor: The image sensor is the key part of any digital camera, as it measures the light in the scene and records the digital pixels. Full-frame sensors are the biggest and deliver the best quality.

Resolution: The camera's resolution measures the number of pixels, or individual dots, the image sensor records. A larger amount of resolution, measured in megapixels, improves your image quality, when used in conjunction with a larger image sensor.

Video resolution: When you shoot movies with a Leica camera, you can record at either 4K or HD resolution, depending on the model.

Lens: Some Leica cameras ship with a fixed lens, while others use interchangeable lenses. The fixed lens is part of the camera, while the interchangeable-lens design allows you to swap out lenses to receive a different set of features.

LCD screen and viewfinder: To frame the scene using your Leica camera, you can use either a viewfinder window or the LCD screen. Some Leica cameras will not have a viewfinder, but most of them do.

Color: The majority of Leica digital cameras are black with a little bit of silver trim. You may find some other body colors in Leica instant print cameras.

Price

The Leica brand commands a premium in the camera market. Expect to pay $1,000 to $3,000 for a fixed-lens Leica camera. Interchangeable-lens Leica cameras can cost $3,000 to $8,000.

FAQ

Q. Why are Leica cameras more expensive than other camera brands?

A. Leica uses only the highest-quality materials in its camera bodies and lenses. You'll pay a premium for these types of materials.

Q. Do I have to buy extra lenses for my Leica camera?

A. Not necessarily. Any Leica camera should ship with at least one lens, whether it's an interchangeable lens or a fixed lens. You can buy extra lenses if desired for an interchangeable-lens camera.

Leica cameras we recommend

Best of the best: Leica Q 24.2 Megapixel Digital Compact Camera

Our take: Outstanding image and video quality ensure that this Leica camera can match whatever use case you have in mind.

What we like: Quality in the lens glass is impressive. Ships with a viewfinder for versatility in your usage options.

What we dislike: Uses a fixed lens that has no zoom capability. High price point.

Best bang for your buck: Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera

Our take: Doesn't have the typical design you think of when considering a Leica camera, but it's a fun instant-print model.

What we like: Great price for the Leica brand name. Three different colors available in the camera body.

What we dislike: Cannot save the photos to a memory card. Prints are small, similar in size to a business card.

Choice 3: Leica 18489 12.1 Megapixel Digital Camera

Our take: Nice all-around performing camera at a reasonable price point for a Leica brand model.

What we like: Portable-size camera. High-quality lens uses a fast aperture, which gives you some impressive photography options.

What we dislike: Only 12.1 megapixels of resolution, which lags behind the majority of cameras on the market.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.