The best LEGO table

LEGO play sets offer children (and adults) a universe of possibilities. You can construct anything from vehicles to entire cities. The one inhibitor to this endless creativity is lacking a designated play space to create your masterpieces. A LEGO table gives you exactly that and more.

The best LEGO tables are adaptable for a number of activities and can also provide some much-needed storage space for your ever-growing collection of bricks. We love the UTEX Two-in-One Construction Play Table because it checks all the right boxes, plus it is an appealing piece of furniture. To learn more about LEGO tables, including the most important features to look for when purchasing, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing LEGO tables

When shopping for a quality LEGO table, there are a number of factors you want to keep in mind. Read our checklist to help ensure you don't overlook anything important.

Playing surface

Think of how large a playing surface you might need. The size of your baseplate (the part that you build on) will determine not only how large your child's structures can be but also how many kids can play on your LEGO table at once. The size of the playing surface is directly related to the size of the table, so be sure to purchase one that will comfortably fit in your home.

Height

Consider the height of your child and whether he/she will be sitting on the floor, sitting on a chair, or standing while building. The height of LEGO tables can vary, so you want to purchase the one that most easily accommodates your child's preferred way of playing.

Chairs

Chairs come with a weight and/or size limit. If the LEGO table you purchase includes chairs that are only good for a three-year-old child, and your child is eight, the chairs may be dangerous to use. If you purchase a LEGO table that includes chairs, be sure they are appropriate for the size and weight of your child.

Storage space

Some LEGO tables feature a great deal of storage space while others offer none. If you need your LEGO table to serve as a storage space for your child's LEGOs when he or she is not playing, ensure that the product you are considering has adequate storage capabilities for your needs.

Multipurpose

A multipurpose LEGO table that can be converted to a craft table or a gaming table will serve you better in the long run.

Style and color

Ideally, a LEGO table should look fun and be brightly colored, so your child is excited to play with it. However, if you prefer something that has more elegant stylings to match your home's décor, so it can be used someplace other than the playroom, you have that option as well.

Price

On the low end, from $40 to $60, you'll acquire a small plastic table with little to no storage space. The $60 to $80 range is a good compromise between quality, size, and cost. If you want the best, most versatile, stable, and largest LEGO table, you'll need to spend between $80 and $150.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is it to assemble a LEGO table?

A. Most plastic LEGO tables can be assembled in seconds, simply by slipping the plastic legs into place. If you purchase a wooden model or a table with drawers, the assembly process will be a bit more involved, but it still would not be considered a difficult task.

Q. Do I need to clean my LEGO table?

A. Yes. Fortunately, most LEGO tables are designed with children in mind, so the cleaning of the table can be performed with a quick wipe down using a damp cloth. It is best to purchase a model with a removable baseplate, so you can wash that component separately using water that is no hotter than 104°F and a mild detergent, if needed.

LEGO tables we recommend

Best of the best: UTEX Two-in-One Construction Play Table

Our take: A sturdy two-in-one play table that features a baseplate with studs for building with LEGO bricks on one side and a smooth surface for other activities on the other.

What we like: This high-end play table has an elegant espresso finish, and it features two drawers where you can store your LEGO bricks for easy access during play time. It's manufactured using wood, so it can handle more vigorous play.

What we dislike: The storage drawers are convenient but may be in the way if your child wants to use a chair while playing.

Best bang for your buck: Tot Tutors Two-in-One LEGO-Compatible Activity Table

Our take: A budget-priced activity table that includes two chairs and a storage area.

What we like: This round plastic table features no dangerous corners for children to injure themselves on while playing. It quickly converts from a smooth playing surface to a studded base that is compatible with LEGO and DUPLO bricks.

What we dislike: If you have a large supply of LEGO bricks, you will need an additional place for storage.

Choice 3: Play Platoon Three-in-One Water Table, Craft Table, and Building Brick Table

Our take: A highly versatile play table that can be used in a wide variety of fun activities.

What we like: This affordably priced set comes with two chairs, 25 bricks, and an easy-to-assemble plastic table that can be used for building, storage, crafting, water play, and more. The corners have been rounded on this table to provide additional safety.

What we dislike: It can be difficult to remove the reversible tabletop when switching between activities.

