The best LEGO game

Fans of LEGO sets and LEGO movies will probably enjoy LEGO games for consoles, computers, and other devices as well. While these games are great for kids, many of them are sufficiently challenging and playable to interest adults, too. They cover all kinds of LEGO franchises, from Marvel and DC superheroes to Jurassic World and Ninjago.

In this guide, we cover all the basics of LEGO games to make your purchasing decision easier. We also include recommendations at the end, such as LEGO Worlds, which we love because of its huge scope and range of playing options.

Considerations when choosing LEGO games

Gaming platform

It's important that your chosen LEGO game is available for the gaming platform of your choice — your options may be limited depending on which platforms you have at your disposal. Current LEGO console games are generally released for all three of the most popular game consoles: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Going forward, new LEGO console games will likely be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

If you do your gaming on a computer, you can find LEGO games for both PC and Mac. Some simple LEGO games are also available on iOS and Android to play on smartphones and tablets.

Franchises

LEGO releases games from their own original content and other licensed media. Popular LEGO game franchises include Batman, Star Wars, Marvel, DC Super Heroes and Villains, Ninjago, and Legends of Chima. If you're buying for a child, consider their favorite LEGO sets, LEGO movies, or LEGO TV shows, or non-LEGO movies they like that have a LEGO game attached to them.

Features

Game type

There’s a range of types of LEGO games, including open-world games where you can build and explore, platform-style games, simulation games, fighting games, and adventure games that allow you to engage in a range of activities such as fighting, puzzle-solving, and learning new skills.

Game packages

Some older LEGO games are sold as packages featuring more than one game from the same franchise, such as both Lego Harry Potter games. These packs often contain all available downloadable content (DLC) that was released as paid extra content, so you get excellent value for the money.

Price

LEGO games can cost anywhere from $10 to $75, though most cost less than $50. Prices vary depending on the gaming platform and the age and popularity of the game.

FAQ

Q. Are there multiplayer LEGO games?

A. If you want to play LEGO games with your friends or kids or are buying for siblings who may wish to play together, check whether your chosen LEGO game has any multiplayer options — some do and some don't. Lego games can feature either competitive multiplayer, where individuals play against each other, or cooperative multiplayer, where individuals work together on the same side or team. It's rare but not completely unheard of for LEGO games to offer online multiplayer options.

Q. Should I buy a physical game or a download for my game console?

A. It's up to you whether you choose to buy a physical disc or game card or simply download the game to your computer or game console. The benefit of downloads is that they come instantly, but they have no trade or resale value once you're done with the game. Physical games won't take up any storage space on your console, but they can get lost or damaged.

LEGO games we recommend

Best of the best: LEGO Worlds

Our take: Perfect for those who love to create, this game provides endless hours of fun and is available for Xbox One, Switch, and PS4.

What we like: Allows players to build anything they can imagine from virtual bricks. Worlds are populated with fun characters. Open world mechanic.

What we dislike: Not particularly challenging — it's more about the fun of building and interacting with worlds.

Best bang for your buck: LEGO Marvel Collection

Our take: Marvel fans will love this game package, including LEGO Marvel Superheroes 1 & 2 and LEGO Marvel’s Avengers.

What we like: Three games for the price of one. Available on Xbox One and PS4. Includes all DLC. Fun for adults and kids ages 10 and over.

What we dislike: No Switch option.

Choice 3: LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Our take: Includes two classic Harry Potter Lego games: years one to four and years five to seven, with plenty of content to keep players busy.

What we like: Players can cast spells, make potions, engage in duels, and solve puzzles. Cooperative play options. Available for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch.

What we dislike: Characters don't have voices in the cut scenes.

