The best LEGO Duplo set

Designed to be twice the size of a LEGO brick and perfectly safe for small first-time builders to enjoy, rounded and rugged Duplo sets have entertained generations of little kids since they hit store shelves in 1969. Duplo has evolved far beyond a box full of solid red, blue, and yellow blocks, and there are a wide range of models available -- zoo animals, cubic cityscapes, educational sets, and beyond.

Buying a Duplo set is an excellent way to jump-start a toddler's creativity and an interest in building toys, but with so many eye-catching models available, it's easier than you'd think to want to bring home a few of them at once. Read our buying guide to learn more about the best Duplo set for your little builder and check our recommendations, including our top choice, LEGO Duplo Town Square -- we love its detail and variety of pieces.

Considerations when choosing LEGO Duplo sets

Complexity

Always check the suggested age range on a Duplo box before purchasing to make sure it's the perfect fit for your child's age and dexterity. One of the reasons Duplo sets are assigned an age range is due to the relative complexity of each model. For instance, the My First Ladybug set only includes six bulky Duplo pieces and is designed for children ages 18 months to three years, while Duplo sets that feature a larger range of blocks and more advanced concepts often belong to the two- to five-year-old age group.

Safety

You may want to reconsider buying Duplo for a child who chews on toys, because gnawing Duplo blocks may damage teeth and hurt gums.

Basic blocks vs. sets

LEGO has released a variety of Duplo sets, and it's up to you to consider whether it would be more fun to play with a freeform set of loose blocks or a model that includes specific building instructions.

Features

Model theme

One of the reasons that LEGO's Duplo series continues to thrive is the wide range of eye-catching themed sets available. No matter what interests the little builders in your life, it's easy to find imagination-provoking sets that feature adorable baby animals, chunky airplanes, and some of their favorite animated film characters in Duplo form.

Number of pieces

A Duplo set may include as few as six pieces and rarely features over 100 items in the entire box. While younger toddlers may be satisfied with a handful of blocks, providing a larger amount of Duplo parts is an excellent way to promote a child's creativity while keeping them entertained for far longer than you would imagine.

Educational elements

Assembling skyscrapers, cars, and farms is fun, but an educational element is the cornerstone of many Duplo sets. For instance, the My First Number Train model is loaded with colorful cargo labeled with the numbers zero through nine, providing parents with a fun prop to teach toddlers their colors and basic numbers during playtime.

Price

Although LEGO Duplo sets are available for anywhere between $5 and over $100, the biggest factor that determines a model's price is usually how many pieces are inside the box. Pricier Duplo sets commonly include an array of blocks and the occasional battery-powered element, such as an electric cargo train that chugs along the tracks when prompted by its companion smart device app.

FAQ

Q. Are LEGO Duplo pieces a choking hazard?

A. No. All Duplo pieces and sets have been vigorously lab tested to pass the strict toy safety laws of over 140 nations worldwide.

Q. How do I clean LEGO Duplo bricks?

A. Disinfecting your Duplo collection is as simple as washing the bricks with room temperature water as you lightly rub them with soap. Let the pieces air dry, and you're good to go.

LEGO Duplo sets we recommend

Best of the best: LEGO Duplo Town Square

Our take: With nearly 100 parts, including an assortment of colorful and easily stacked pieces, cute residents, and a retro gumball machine, this is the ultimate Duplo set for beginning builders.

What we like: Has 98 pieces. Includes five chunky Duplo people and a rolling car. Great for constructing simple buildings. Features plenty of accessories. Best for ages two to five.

What we dislike: Pricey, but you get more than your money's worth.

Best bang for your buck: LEGO Duplo My First Number Train

Our take: Kids will enjoy rolling this super-simple train and its passengers around, which makes it easy for parents to teach basic numbers with this charming educational toy.

What we like: Affordable. Features 23 pieces. Includes two mini-figures and a kitty pal. Easy to assemble. Simple but fun. Numbered cargo is handy for teaching numbers zero through nine.

What we dislike: Kids over three likely need more advanced Duplo sets.

Choice 3: LEGO Duplo Minnie Mouse Bow-Tique

Our take: With its pink pieces and timeless Disney characters, the Bow-Tique is an engaging challenge for young builders. They'll love playing with the finished model after it's assembled.

What we like: Has 70 pieces. Includes Minnie and Daisy figures. Bow-Tique stands 11 inches tall. As "difficult" as Duplo sets get. Features many cute accessories.

What we dislike: A fairly expensive Duplo set.

