The best leg warmer

While leg warmers are an iconic '80s look, they're still popular today for dancing, cycling, and keeping your legs warm during cold weather. Whether you're donning leg warmers for fashion or function, textile technology has advanced over the decades and manufacturers now offer a plethora of materials and styles to choose from.

To learn more about your options, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Modern Boho's Button Boot Socks, which are durable and stylish.

Considerations when choosing leg warmers

Material

Classic knitted leg warmers are made from wool or wool blends, which hold in warmth and repel cold. Acrylic is a synthetic fiber that mimics the knitted look of wool at a much lower cost. Acrylic leg warmers are typically machine washable but not as warm and durable as wool.

Lace leg warmers are designed for fashion, not for warmth, and can add flirty elegance to an outfit. Cotton is another thin material that's used more for style than function and is also easy to wash. Thermal fabric, on the other hand, protects you from wet and cold weather, especially during outdoor exercise. Thermal leg warmers may be lined with fleece for extra warmth.

Purpose

When choosing a fabric, consider your leg warmers' purpose. For warmth, opt for thicker wool or wool blends. Fashion leg warmers made from lace, cotton, or acrylic aren't as thick but have a larger selection of colors and styles. For sports, thermal fabrics offer warmth without the bulkiness of wool. They tend to be tighter-fitting and offer sweat-wicking properties.

Length

Traditionally, leg warmers cover up to the knee, measuring in length from 15 to 17 inches. Many dancers, including ballerinas, prefer longer warmers that extend just above the knee, measuring 17 to 25 inches. Thigh-high leg warmers 25 to 36 inches long are worn by cyclists and as a fashion statement with skirts or shorts.

Open-toe vs. closed-toe

When most people think of leg warmers, they picture an open-toe style with "stirrup" cutouts for the toes and heels that slip on and off easily. Closed-toe leg warmers appear to be extended socks, but they can actually be worn with regular socks for extra warmth or as boot socks.

Features

Buttons and bows

Some leg warmers are decorated with buttons or bows, which aren't functional but purely fashionable.

Handmade look

Artisan-made leg warmers are knitted or crocheted. However, you can still get this look without the hefty handcrafted price tag -- knitted looks are mass-produced from acrylic materials.

Zippered ankle

Because sports leg warmers are tighter fitting, some are outfitted with a zippered ankle to help the wearer get in and out of them without struggle.

Price

Leg warmers range in price from $10 and $60, depending on their material. Expect to pay between $10 and $15 for cotton and acrylic leg warmers, $15 to $30 for wool and wool blends, and $30 to $60 for thermal sports leg warmers.

FAQ

Q. How are leg warmers sized?

A. Typically, leg warmers come one-size-fits-all, with some variation in length. If you're purchasing for a younger person, some companies produce leg warmers in children's sizes.

Q. Can I throw my leg warmers in the washer and dryer?

A. It depends on the material and manufacturer. Wool and lace should always be hand-washed in cold water. Check the manufacturer's care instructions for acrylic, cotton, and thermal leg warmers. Many can be machine-washed and placed in the dryer on a low heat setting.

Leg warmers we recommend

Best of the best: Modern Boho's Button Boot Socks

Our take: A closed-toe leg warmer with lace and button trim perfect for a peek-a-boo boot look.

What we like: Made from soft cotton and spandex material. Stylish design with a variety of colors to choose from. Holds up well over time.

What we dislike: These boot socks are one-size-fits-most, which may leave out shorter folks.

Best bang for your buck: AnVei-Nao's Over-the-Knee Leg Warmer Knit Crochet Sock

Our take: Comfy knit, closed-toe leg warmers that are thigh-high and affordable.

What we like: Cost under $10. Classic over-the-knee style can be paired with shorts and skirts for a fashionable look. Soft acrylic material.

What we dislike: For some, socks don't stay put and slide down while walking.

Choice 3: Body Wrappers' 48" Extra-Long Stirrup Leg Warmers

Our take: Warm acrylic leg warmers that stretch all the way to the upper thigh.

What we like: 48-inch length and stirrup style favored by ballet dancers. Cozy material keeps you warm. Comes in a selection of six colors.

What we dislike: Although these won't slide down, they can run too tight in the thigh.

