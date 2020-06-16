The best leg machine

The ideal piece of home exercise equipment is versatile, effective, and hopefully not too bulky. For those looking to target their lower body, there are a variety of leg machines from which to choose. "Leg machine" is a general term for a range of devices, some of which target multiple muscles and areas, even your core or upper body.

There are many things to consider -- like size and goals -- before buying one, and our guide is here to help. In addition to tips and guidelines to help you make the right choice, we're including some product suggestions at the end, like our top pick, the heavy-duty Goplus 3-in-1 Multifunctional Squat Machine.

Considerations when choosing leg machines

Fitness goals

Before spending money on any exercise equipment or endeavor, it's important to be honest about your goals. Most leg machines target the lower body, with a variety of exercises strengthening and toning the calves, quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Many work your core too, and some may even incorporate upper-body workouts. Few, however, embrace cardiovascular fitness. They are mainly for toning muscles. Some may strengthen, but few will burn fat.

Your routine

How does a leg machine fit into your workout? Think about the potential exercises offered, and whether you already are able to perform those workouts at home; you don't want a superfluous machine. At the same time, you don't want to leave out other important exercises, as it's important to stay balanced in your fitness. Consider how you may highlight your upper body and get in some cardio regularly.

Size

Leg machines can be small and portable or heavy and durable. Consider where the piece of equipment will be used: Will it stay there permanently, or be put aside when not in use?

Features

Types

There are varied types of machines that focus on enhancing your lower body: Some may offer a combination of workouts and exercises.

Leg press: One of the most familiar and effective ways to target your lower body, leg presses force you, from a reclined position, to push weights using your quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Leg extension and curl: These machines are similar, but work in opposing directions. In both, you're seated with a padded bar underneath you. In the extension, you tuck your knees under the bar and straighten your legs; for curls, you start with your legs straightened on top of the bar, and then curl them back under. Extensions work out quads, and curls strengthen hamstrings.

Step machine: These machines can burn fat in addition to toning and strengthening your legs. They vary in size and price; they may provide an endurance exercise, too.

Squat machine: The popular exercise for improving your glutes, squat machines offer support, resistance, and versatility. Weights can be added, too.

Workout bench: These common pieces of equipment found at the gym are useful at home, as they offer stability and durability for performing a range of exercises. That includes step-ups, curls and extensions, as well as some upper-body workouts too.

Platform boxes: These are also common at the gym but easy to employ and store at home. Step-ups and lunges target the lower body and enhance balance and flexibility. They can be combined with free weights as well.

Price

Most leg machines will cost between $100 and $300, depending on complexity and durability. Platforms may be cheaper, while comprehensive workout benches and home gyms will range higher in price.

FAQ

Q. Should I invest in upper-body workout equipment as well?

A. You don't necessarily need to purchase items to work out your upper body, but you should make sure you are exercising in balance. If you don't want to invest in more equipment, consider pull-ups, push-ups, and other exercises with free weights or items around your house. Just be sure to stay in balance.

Q. What provides a better workout: machines or free weights?

A. Many people use both machines and free weights in their exercise routines; one isn't necessarily better than the other. Machines stabilize your form: they are safer to use and target specific muscles. Free weights force you to perfect your form and engage more muscles to keep you stabilized.

Leg machines we recommend

Best of the best: Goplus' 3-in-1 Multifunctional Squat Machine

Our take: Heavy-duty squat machine that benefits the lower and upper body.

What we like: Comfortable, reinforced machine allows for squats, sit-ups, and push-ups. Can be used with free weights and resistance bands.

What we dislike: Decent size and heavy weight makes it not ideal for moving.

Best bang for your buck: Sunny Health & Fitness' Row-N-Ride Trainer

Our take: Lower-body workout that provides versatility and a full range of motion.

What we like: Lightweight design, easy to use. Targets calves, quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Provides stabilization to perform exercises safely.

What we dislike: Aluminum construction may not hold up to repeated or intense use.

Choice 3: Deltech Fitness' Leg Extension and Curl Machine

Our take: Sturdy machine for building muscle in your legs.

What we like: Excellent build. Designed with safety in mind. Perform leg curls and extensions comfortably and effectively.

What we dislike: Does not include weights.

