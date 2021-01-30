The best LED table lamp

LED bulbs operate using a fraction of the power of incandescent bulbs while lasting exponentially longer. Too good to be true is now officially true. The best lamp for your task-lighting needs is an LED table lamp.

The only problem you'll have is choosing a model from the seemingly limitless options. For many people, the most important aspect of a lamp is its ability to fit in with the décor of the room. This means that the best option often comes down to a matter of personal preference.

We, however, love the versatility of our top pick, the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, because it can provide the perfect light for nearly any situation. Keep reading our guide to learn more about this and other LED table lamps.

Considerations when choosing LED table lamps

Purpose

Before buying an LED table lamp, consider why you are making the purchase. Is it going to be used as a reading lamp or a task lamp or do you just need it to add a little ambient lighting to a room? The use ultimately determines the features that you will need. For example, a task lamp should be sufficiently bright and adjustable so you can better see what you are doing. For a reading lamp, however, you may want a timer so the lamp will shut off if you fall asleep while reading.

Style

A good rule of thumb when decorating is to keep it simple and basic. Too many focal points can make a room seem chaotic. A table lamp doesn't have to blend in to the point of being unnoticeable, but it also doesn't need to draw too much attention to itself. For the best match, consider the room that the lamp will be in and try and match just one key element, whether that is color, style, or even shape.

Features

Integrated bulb

Since the bulb cannot be changed on this type of an LED table lamp, it has a limited lifespan — once the bulb dies, the lamp can no longer be used. On the plus side, an LED bulb can last several years.

Cordless

A cordless LED table lamp is powered by a rechargeable battery. While you have the convenience of placing it wherever you'd like, you will need to recharge it.

Brightness and color

Since everyone has a different need or sense of what is "bright enough," it's best to purchase an LED table lamp with a range of brightness levels. Additionally, LED lights can be very flexible in color. Some go beyond the typical warm white, cool white, and daylight to offer a number of other colors that can help create a mood or combat eye strain.

USB port

If you are using your LED table light on a night stand, you may want it to have a USB port so you can charge your devices while you sleep.

Timer

As mentioned in the previous section, if your LED table lamp has a timer, that will come in handy if you fall asleep while using it to read.

Price

You can purchase an LED table lamp for anywhere from $15 to $70. The higher-priced models typically have more impressive features. Once you move above $100, however, you're paying for artisan models that feature unique designs, but you won't necessarily get more or better features.

FAQ

Q. Are LED table lamps smart devices?

A. While some LED table lamps are bona fide smart devices that are capable of fully integrating with your smart home, many merely function with a smart outlet. This means that they can turn on and off, but not much else. Be sure to read the full description of the model you are considering so you are not disappointed.

Q. How do lumens compare to watts?

A. Lumens indicate how much light is emitted while watts indicate the energy used. As a gauge, roughly 800 lumens is equivalent to a 60-watt incandescent bulb.

LED table lamps we recommend

Best of the best: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp

Our take: If you want a highly adaptable light with a color and brightness variety that can please anyone, this is a solid choice.

What we like: This LED table lamp has five color modes and six levels of brightness. It also provides glare-free light, has a 60-minute timer, is intuitive to operate, and has a built-in USB port for charging your devices.

What we dislike: The plug on this model is large, making it impossible to use both sockets in a regular wall outlet.

Best bang for your buck: TW Lighting The IVY LED Desk Lamp

Our take: This lamp gets high marks for being the most stylish option on our shortlist.

What we like: The adjustable neck lets you quickly direct the light in just about any direction. It features a contemporary design, a USB port for charging devices, has a three-level dimmer, and a space-saving design.

What we dislike: This light is exceptionally bright. While many find that to be a good thing, some think it is a bit too much.

Choice 3: Brightech Grace LED USB Bedside Table & Desk Lamp

Our take: A no-frills LED table lamp that features nostalgic styling and simple operation.

What we like: This little lamp has a five-inch-by-five-inch base and a neutral linen shade with an open top. It provides a warm light, and the USB port delivers constant power whether the lamp is on or off. The pull-chain operation is a nice touch.

What we dislike: You must be careful with the pull-chain design as this lamp may slide if you pull too hard or at an angle.

