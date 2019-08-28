The best LED shop light

One of the most important places to be able to clearly see what you are doing is in your workshop. Not only might you be finessing a repair that involves a great deal of precision, but you could be using a sharp tool that could cause injury if your lighting isn't optimal. LED shop lights have become the preferred choice for this environment.

Our favorite, Hyperikon's Four-Foot LED Shop Light, is a 100-watt daylight-colored fixture that is perfect for the job. If you'd like to learn more about the unit or how to choose the LED shop light that's best for you, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing LED shop lights

When mapping out the lighting needs for your workshop, LED shop lights come in a variety of types that you can mix and match as needed to satisfy your lighting needs.

Overhead lights are the type of lights most commonly used in today's shops and garages. You can either mount them flush to the ceiling or suspend them so they are closer to your workspace. Most models simply plug into an outlet for power, though you can get shop lights that must be hardwired by an electrician, if you prefer.

Light bars and under-cabinet lights are used for problem spots where you might be working in a shadow even when the overhead light is on. They are smaller in size so they can fit in tight places (like under a set of cabinets), and they may be powered by a rechargeable battery or plugged in.

Track lights aren't typically found in a workshop, but they are a fashionable and adaptable solution. Basically, a number of small flood lights, which can be moved and aimed, are attached to an overhead track that is mounted on the ceiling. This type of lighting only works if you do not have a high ceiling in your workshop.

The Kelvin scale

LED lights are a little different than incandescent bulbs. Besides lasting much longer, they are available in what are called color temperatures. Finding the right color for your tastes could make the difference between loving your new lighting and, well, hating it. The Kelvin scale (denoted with a "k") is how you know what color your new LED shop light will be.

Yellow (roughly 2,700k to 3,500k) is somewhat like an incandescent bulb. It is called Warm White. The white range (roughly 3,500k to 5,000k) is called Cool White. Blue (roughly 5,000k to 6,500k) is said to approximate daylight, but it has a blue tint to it and, depending on your taste, it can feel rather sterile. It is called Daylight.

LED shop light prices

If you just need an under-cabinet LED light bar, you can find them for roughly $10 to $30. If you are ready to upgrade your shop to overhead LED fixtures, you can expect to pay between $25 to $50 each while the replacement bulbs will run between $10 and $20.

FAQ

Q. How long does an LED shop light last?

A. Most LED lights have a rated life of up to 50,000 hours. If you use your LED light every single day for eight hours, that means you won't have to replace the bulbs for about 17 years. By comparison, a fluorescent light typically lasts about 20,000 hours, or roughly seven years, if used eight hours each day. An incandescent light, on the other hand, wouldn't even make it through the first year.

Q. Why would I prefer LED lighting?

A. Using LED lighting in your work area provides a more even light so you can see better. It doesn't flicker or hum, it is much more energy efficient, and it is adaptable to your needs. Also, if needed, you could use battery-powered LED lights for trouble spots such as under cabinets.

LED shop lights we recommend

Best of the best: Hyperikon LED Shop Light (Cool White)

Our take: A four-foot LED shop light that features multiple mounting options and is rated to last up to 45,000 hours.

What we like: This energy-efficient LED shop light offers 4,000k white light, which can be used to illuminate work areas, garages, barns, or other large spaces. The unit can be mounted flush or as an adjustable hanging fixture depending on your needs.

What we dislike: Although extremely rare, check your fixture when it arrives to be sure it didn't get dented in transport.

Best bang for your buck: Luceco LED Shop Light (Cool White)

Our take: A cool white 4,000k LED shop light that is four-feet long and offers simple plug-in installation.

What we like: Provides an instant on with the inline switch and offers even lighting with no hot or cold spots. The shatterproof bulbs remain cool when lit, and the unit comes with a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Depending on how high you mount this light, the on/off switch may be difficult to reach.

Choice 3: FrenchMay Linkable LED Utility Shop Light (Daylight)

Our take: A quality four-foot LED shop light that resides in the 5,000k color range, so it is at the edge of the daylight-end of the spectrum.

What we like: This plug-in model can be mounted flush to the ceiling or suspended. It is manufactured using aluminum and thermoplastic, and it features and impact-resistant lens. Individual units can be daisy chained together for easier installation.

What we dislike: Some users report a humming that is reminiscent of fluorescent lighting.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.