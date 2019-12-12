The best LED lightstrip

Traditional household lighting options, such as recessed lights or track lights, work well in many spaces, but there are times when a more flexible option is needed. LED lightstrips (also known as tape lights or LED rope lights) are DC-powered, use adhesive tape or clips, and can be cut at different intervals for a customized fit.

Many people use LED lightstrips as part of a larger lighting scheme powered by a smart device. Colors can be changed on command, along with the speed and style of chase patterns and the overall brightness level. If you're looking for an innovative way to illuminate specific areas of a living space, read our helpful buying guide. Our top pick for LED lightstrips is Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip, a versatile option ideal for backlighting TVs or providing additional cabinet illumination.

Considerations when choosing LED lightstrips

Multicolor or single-color display

Some projects involving LED lightstrips require a single accent color -- commonly white, blue, or red. LED lighstrips that provide one color option are called monochromatic and may be a less expensive option for those who don't seek special effects or a morphing color scheme, just simple backlighting or spot illumination.

For projects involving customized color schemes or more advanced effects, there are LED lightstrips containing red, green, and blue (RGB) bulbs. These RGB bulbs generate a wide spectrum of colors and hues as a special controller adjusts each bulb's intensity. RGB lightstrips are often more expensive than monochromatic models, but you have more design options available.

Density

LED lightstrips are also categorized according to the total number of LED bulbs per full reel. Standard lightstrips suitable for common household illumination projects or TV backlighting generally contain 150 LEDs per strip. Manufacturers double this number to 300 to create "high density" lightstrips, which work for decorative lighting and advanced animation effects. The cost difference between standard and high density LED lightstrips can be considerable.

Ease of use

Installing LED lighstrips doesn't require special training or an electrician's license, but some knowledge of basic electronic soldering is helpful. Some LED lightstrip kits make the task of installation easier by including special clips and connectors instead of solderable lead wires. Users can only cut lightstrips at certain points, and these points should be clearly marked. Some sets also include connectors for corners and remote controls for the power supply.

Features

Power supplies and controllers

LED lightstrips use 12-volt direct current (DC) power supplies -- either a 12-volt power brick AC converter or a series of dry cell batteries in a case. These power supplies may have to be purchased separately. In order to achieve special effects such as chase lighting, an additional controller is often attached to the circuit. A remote control unit -- with or without special effects capability -- is also a good thing to have for special lighting projects.

Attachment options

LED striplights are produced in long strips, which means they must be attached to a project securely. Some sets include plastic or metal clips that hook onto a surface and hold the lightstrip in place mechanically. Others use adhesive tape to attach the strip directly to the surface. The adhesion quality of these strips can vary noticeably from brand to brand, so many people use carefully positioned staples or brackets for additional support.

Price

The most basic monochromatic LED rope lights can cost as little as $10 per reel, but they generally don't provide quality illumination. Higher-grade LED lightstrips with RGB capability and some effects cost between $15 and $35, while professional-grade reels with all the controls, effects, and connectors required for a major lighting project start at $35 per reel.

FAQ

Q. Can LED lightstrips overheat? I want to illuminate a fish tank all night long.

A. LED bulbs use a 12-volt power source, not standard 110-volt house current. They do not generate heat like Christmas tree lights can. You can safely place LED lightstrips in places where overheating would be a major concern.

Q. Can LED lightstrips be installed in a vehicle?

A. Yes, you can use LED lightstrips to create lighting effects in a car or boat or other vehicle. The key is to use a 12-volt source such as a battery-powered converter brick to power the display remotely and discreetly. You can connect the lightstrip to the power brick and store the brick in a glove compartment or central console or trunk.

LED lightstrips we recommend

Best of the best: Philips' Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip

Our take: Many users like having a wide range of color options, and these LEDs can produce almost every color in the spectrum, along with white for straight illumination.

What we like: Power source can be added at any point along the strip. HUE works with many smart control systems. Can be used as primary light source or background illumination.

What we dislike: Expensive for a limited amount of product. Does not fit into corners easily. Adhesive is not strong.

Best bang for your buck: LE's 12-Volt LED Strip Light

Our take: This lightstrip has a remarkably low price point considering its length and LED density. We recommend ordering a 12-volt AC power converter at the same time.

What we like: Includes extra pieces for customized installation. Colors are warm, not a harsh blue-white. Works well with multiple types of adhesives or attachments.

What we dislike: AC power converter not included, must be ordered separately. Different strands may not be compatible.

Choice 3: Elfeland's LED Strip Lights

Our take: Because the LEDs in this lightstrip are so easy to program, they're perfect for those who seek more advanced lighting displays with animated chases, color shifts, and changes in brightness.

What we like: LEDs respond quickly to color, brightness, and speed cues. Can be cut after three lights. Waterproof strips with strong adhesive. Power supply and remote control included.

What we dislike: Remote does not work without a clear line of sight. Multiple power sources may be required for larger projects. Power brick is not waterproof.

