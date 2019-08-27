The best LED light bulb

As the incandescent light bulb fades out of existence, we've become familiar with a new way to light our homes, using the highly energy-efficient and long-lasting LED light bulbs.

Though most people are familiar with LED (light-emitting diode) lights in electronics, it can be challenging to identify the right one for lamps at home. But in actuality, selecting the right LED bulb is a matter of choosing lumens and color temperature.

Our shopping guide breaks it down for you and puts the spotlight on our favorites, including our top pick, Philips 60 Watt Equivalent Soft White, which stands out for the way this LED bulb mimics daylight and gives everything in the room a true, sparkling, and clear color.

Considerations when choosing LED light bulbs

Lumens: The brightness given off by an LED light bulb is measured in lumens. Since watts measure energy, they won't tell you how bright a bulb will be, but lumens will. You can find an approximate equivalent of watts to lumens to find a bulb with the same amount of brightness you enjoyed with your incandescent bulbs. For example, a 40-watt incandescent bulb gives off about 450 lumens, a 60-watt incandescent bulb gives off about 800 lumens, and a 75-watt incandescent bulb gives off about 1100 lumens.

Color options: It may take a little experimenting to decide which color you prefer for your LED lightbulb. The lower the number on the Kelvin (K) color temperature scale, the softer and warmer the glow. If you want a light that replicates the warm, yellow glow of incandescent bulbs, look for color "temperatures" on the package that range from 2000K to 3000K. For a brighter "sunlight" appearance, look for an LED bulb that ranges between 3500K to 5000K. Light with a 5000K to 6500K rating will have a more bluish tone. The higher the number on the Kelvin color temperature scale, the cooler and brighter the light.

Features

Shapes: LED bulbs come in various shapes and sizes to accommodate all types of lamps and fixtures. Many of the LED bulbs look just like incandescent bulbs. Candelabra-style bulbs are also available in the typical torpedo shape, as are more unusual decorative styles.

Finish: LED bulbs are either clear or frosted. Clear LED bulbs, especially decorative and candelabra bulbs, offer a sparkling light that looks great indoors and out. Frosted LED bulbs can be semi-opaque or fully opaque. Frosted bulbs offer a uniform glow, which is especially pleasing to the eye under fabric lampshades. For antique fixtures, consider LED bulbs coated with a translucent amber finish, which gives the emitting light a fiery glow.

Price

LED light bulbs can be purchased individually or in multipacks. Single standard or decorative LED bulbs run from $2 to $4.50 a bulb, depending on whether it's dimmable or not. Packs can run from $1 up to $3.50 a bulb. Smart LED bulbs are pricey, ranging from $7.75 a bulb up to $12.

FAQ

Q. How do I know when to choose compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL) or LEDs for my lamps?

A. It's a matter of preference. However, both CFL and LED bulbs are energy efficient. CFL bulbs are inexpensive but have a short lifespan, and they should be carefully recycled because of their mercury content. LED bulbs are a bit more costly, but they last for well over a decade and are mercury free.

Q. Why are LED light bulbs so expensive?

A. LED light bulbs are longer lasting and consume far less energy than incandescent bulbs. LED bulbs have dropped in price significantly in the past decade thanks to streamlined manufacturing processes using less costly materials. However, the bulbs are still about twice as expensive as their incandescent counterparts, but they are well worth the initial payout and will help to lower your electricity bill.

LED light bulbs we recommend

Best of the best: Philips 60 Watt Equivalent Soft White

Our take: For an instant room brightener, these value-priced, non-dimmable, frosted LED bulbs from a trusted manufacturer will do the trick.

What we like: The bulb itself looks like a classic incandescent. A 16-pack might last longer than anticipated. The color temperature of the soft white, emitting a slightly yellowish tint, is 2700K and the brighter white daylight is 5000K.

What we dislike: Possibly a bit too bright for some people.

Best bang for your buck: TCP 60 Watt Equivalent A19

Our take: Cost-efficient way to replace dull yellow incandescent lights with bright white lights.

What we like: The bulbs are rated for enclosed fixtures because they run extra cool. Durable bottom part of bulb screws into a medium E26 screw base. Users love the bright light because it helps them see clearly.

What we dislike: Emits a slight blue tint and could be too bright for some users.

Choice 3: Cree Connected 60W Equivalent Soft White (2700K) A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb

Our take: Cree, an LED bulb pioneer, consistently manufacturers quality bulbs, including this smart bulb.

What we like: This bulb is compatible with multiple platforms such as Amazon Echo and Wink. It's also dimmable, ideal for indoor or outdoor use, and has a three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Pricier than non-smart LED bulbs and sometimes tough to connect to via app.

