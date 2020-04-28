Light is important. Besides needing it to see, light creates atmosphere, affects our emotions, and can make us better decision makers. Therefore, it is essential to have proper lighting in every room of your house. The most efficient and economical way to do that is with an LED lamp.

The best LED lamp will be adjustable and dimmable so you get the precise amount of light where you need it. We love Brightech's Sky LED Torchiere because it is an impressively bright, wobble-free floor lamp that can fit in just about any room. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality LED lamps, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing LED lamps

The first decision you must make when purchasing an LED lamp is determining where you will place it. There are three general types: bedside lamp, desktop lamp, and floor lamp.

Bedside lamp

A bedside lamp is a smaller LED lamp (usually no taller than 24 inches) that doesn't need to get very bright. You may use it for reading or set it to a soothing color to help you relax. This type of model is adjustable so you can aim the light wherever you need it to be.

Desktop lamp

This type of lamp is very similar to a bedside lamp, only it is a little taller (usually up to 34 or 36 inches). A desktop lamp typically shines light down, so you can more easily see the work that you are doing at your desk. Like a bedside lamp, this model will not be overly bright. Some desktop lamps have a base while others are attached to the edge of a desk.

Floor lamp

The average floor lamp is 5 or 6 feet tall and can be used as either the main source of light or to brighten up a dark corner of a room. This type of LED lamp is often plugged into an outlet that is controlled via a light switch. Some models direct the light up, others direct it down, while others are adjustable.

Features

The features on your LED lamp have a direct effect on your user experience.

Brightness

In LED lamps, brightness is expressed in lumens. For instance, a 60-watt incandescent light would be roughly equivalent to 750 lumens, while a 100-watt incandescent light would be about 1,600 lumens. When shopping for an LED lamp, make sure it has sufficient lumens for your needs.

Temperature

LED lamps are available in different color temperatures. To learn more about this element of LED lamps, see the FAQ section below.

Dimmable

Throughout the day, your lighting needs may change. Because of this, the best LED lamps offer a variety of brightness settings to accommodate your changing needs.

Color-changing

Some LED lamps, especially models that are designed for bedside use, feature a color-changing option that allows you to create a more precise mood.

Adjustable

The more adjustment options that your LED lamp has, the better it can suit your lighting needs.

Permanent bulbs

Some LED lamps feature a permanent bulb that cannot be replaced. If you purchase a model with this feature, when the bulb expires, so does your lamp.

Auto-off

If you are prone to falling asleep with the lights on, consider purchasing an LED lamp that features an auto-off timer.

Price

The price of an LED lamp largely depends on the type that you are interested in purchasing. A small bedside LED lamp will cost between $15 and $30, while a larger desktop model might be available for $30 to $50. If you are looking for a floor lamp, most will cost between $60 and $100.

FAQ

Q. What benefits are there to purchasing an LED lamp?

A. LED lamps are energy-efficient lighting that can last a very long time. They do not produce much heat and are able to work in extreme temperatures. Additionally, LED lamps are not currently considered to be toxic waste, so they can be disposed of with regular trash.

Q. What is meant by LED color temperature?

A. LED temperature is very similar to the "warmth" setting on your photo editor. On one end of the scale it produces a bluer (cool) hue, while on the other it's more of an orange (warm) cast. For a bluish color, look for an LED lamp in the 5,000 to 6,500K (Kelvin) range; for a white color, look for an LED lamp in the 3,500 to 4,100K range; and for an orange tint, look for an LED lamp in the 2,700 to 3,000K range.

LED lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Brightech's Sky LED Torchiere

Our take: A bright and stylish LED floor lamp that is comparable to a 200-watt incandescent light, making it suitable for even a large room.

What we like: This floor lamp features a wobble-free, weighted base for stability. Also, the lamp has three brightness settings and features a pivoting head so you can direct the light wherever you'd like it to go.

What we dislike: When operated from a wall switch or via smart technology, there is a slight delay after turning on the lamp. Additionally, the dimmer function is only available when using the lamp's built-in switch.

Best bang for your buck: TaoTronics' LED Desk Lamp

Our take: An adjustable, eye-friendly LED desk lamp that features multiple levels of brightness.

What we like: TaoTronics desk lamp has four color modes along with five brightness levels, so you get the exact amount of light you need via touch controls. Additionally, the lamp has a built-in USB charging port for your devices and a one-hour auto-off timer.

What we dislike: While the lamp can fold and rotate, allowing the user to adjust the light in a wide variety of positions, it cannot be tilted.

Choice 3: AUKEY's Table Lamp

Our take: A small, touch-control, color-changing bedside lamp that offers three levels of brightness.

What we like: This flicker-free, eye-safe bedside lamp features three brightness levels and can be set to cycle through a broad spectrum of colors. You can pause the light on whichever color you'd like to create the perfect mood.

What we dislike: There is no dedicated off switch on this model, so turning out the light typically involves first cycling through all of the other settings.

