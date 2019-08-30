The best LED grow light

Plants need a few key elements to thrive, including moisture, nutrients, and, of course, sunlight. While you can provide your indoor starters or tropical plants with water and fertilizer, it's not always possible to give them enough light. And for those with limited outdoor growing seasons, starting plants indoors is the only way to enjoy hot-season crops like tomatoes in the summertime. The solution? LED grow lights. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite is from BESTVA, which provides plants with the light they require for photosynthesis without putting a strain on your energy bill.

Considerations when choosing LED grow lights

Plant needs

Unless you have a room that receives plenty of direct sunlight for at least eight hours, you'll need to invest in grow lights for your plants. Even plants placed on a sunny windowsill may not receive adequate sunlight. In some cases, a windowsill may be the worst place for your greenery, especially if you live in a locale with frosty winters.

Whether you're starting seeds or attempting to keep tropical plants alive, LED grow lights are ideal because they emit quality light for your plants, and they don't become ultra-hot like other types of lighting.

Advantages of LED lights

Energy-efficient: LED lights use significantly less energy than other types of grow lights.

Recyclable: These types of grow lights are recyclable once they burn out and can no longer be used for your indoor plants.

Long-lasting: They don't need frequent replacing, and in many cases last for more than a decade.

Safe: Unlike incandescent lighting fixtures, LED lights don't become as hot to the touch, so they're safe for use around plants. That said, because they don't emit much heat, you may need to invest in heat mats if you encounter temperature-control problems. Careful high-powered LED lights may produce heat and may require you to invest in temperature-control tools. Some high-powered grow lights have built-in fans, but these do tend to produce a lot of noise.

Features

Wattage: Required wattage depends on the number and types of plants you intend to grow in a specified area. Sun-loving plants, like eggplants and tomatoes, require as much as 32 watts of light per square foot. Greens, like lettuce and kale, are capable of thriving with fewer watts of light.

Full-spectrum lighting: While full-spectrum lights aren't required for growing plants indoors, they are the best replacement for natural sunlight. Full-spectrum lights are not necessary for seed starting. If you plan to support your indoor plants for their entire lifecycle, though, opt for full-spectrum lights to ensure your plants are healthy from seed to fruiting.

Semiconductor chip: This component of LED grow lights transforms electricity into visible light. A quality chip ensures your lights will last for many seasons. Opt for lights that feature semiconductor chips with at least three watts of power.

Special settings: Some LED grow lights are dimmable, so the amount of light emitted can be customized for the plant(s) in question. Specific models have specialty settings like a "bloom" lighting option, which adjusts the type of light to the plant's growth stage.

Price

LED grow lights cost between $10 to more than $500, but most hobby growers shouldn't need lights costing more than $100. Cheaper models offer lower wattage. Higher-priced lights offer higher wattage and full-spectrum lighting.

FAQ

Q. Is two better than one? Should I buy double-chip LED grow lights?

A. Two semiconductor chips translate to brighter light, which is ideal for more extensive growing operations. If you're merely interested in starting seeds or growing a few plants indoors, these types of LED grow lights are probably not worth the investment.

Q. When will my LED grow lights need replacing?

A. Expect quality grow lights to last for at least 10 years.

LED grow lights we recommend

Best of the best: BESTVA 1,000W Dual-Chip LED Grow Light

Our take: Powerful full-spectrum lights ideal for serious cultivators.

What we like: Dual-chip LED lights provide full-spectrum light. Emits 1,000W of power and is backed by a three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Scattered reports of burnt-out bulbs.

Best bang for your buck: HIGROW LED Grow Light 36W

Our take: An inexpensive grow light option for those new to indoor growing exploits. Best for providing light to a single plant.

What we like: Compact design is easy to position. Provides red light, which is ideal for supporting flowering and fruiting life stages.

What we dislike: Not enough light for multiple plants.

Choice 3: MAXSISUN Dimmable 300W LED Grow Light

Our take: An adjustable grow light suitable for lighting multiple indoor plants.

What we like: Dimmable design allows for lighting to be customized to specific plant needs. Full-spectrum light. Also includes a three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Not designed for large grow operations.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.