The best LED candle

Few things set the mood like the warm flicker of candlelight. Be it a romantic dinner for two or a relaxing bubble bath, candles can give any room an inviting glow. It's now easier than ever to enjoy candlelit ambiance with the advent of LED candles. These candles are usually made of wax and look just like the real thing. The difference is that they use LED lights to mimic the effect of a candle flame. Some are so well-made that you'd never guess it wasn't real.

We've compiled this buying guide to help you choose the best LED candles for your needs. Our top pick is the Enpornk Flameless Candles Set. They offer a beautiful variety of sizes and an effortless real-candle look.

Considerations when choosing LED candles

Candle shape

Most LED candles mimic the standard shapes and sizes of traditional candles, the most common of these being tea lights, pillars, votives, and taper candlesticks. The location of your candles can help you determine what shape you need.

Tea lights and votives are small disk-shaped candles that are perfect for subdued tabletop accents or even for floating in a pool.

Pillar candles are wide freestanding cylinders that may be placed next to other pillars of various sizes. They are intended to be a focal point on a table or hutch. Some pillar candles actually have top edges that appear to be partially melted.

Tapers are long, narrow candles that usually need to be placed in a candleholder. They offer a more traditional look and are actually lit less often than the other two.

Candle size

Most tea lights are two inches high and one and a half inches in diameter. Votives are a similar size. Pillars are usually three inches in diameter and roughly four to nine inches tall. Most tapers measure 12 inches high.

Single or set

You might have a need for just one LED candle, but the more you have, the more dramatic the effect. Votives and tea lights are traditionally sold in sets of 12, 24, or 36 candles. Pillars and tapers are also sometimes sold in sets, though in smaller quantities than votives and tea candles.

Flame

While LED candles can look pretty similar to the real thing, not all of them emit a natural-looking flame-toned light. Some have a simple warm glow, while others actually flicker like a live flame. LED tea lights may have a small plastic flame that doesn't look as realistic as those in a pillar candle.

Control mechanism

LED candles have three primary control mechanisms. Votives, tapers, and tea lights all have an on/off switch underneath. Large pillars have similar switch, but many also have a remote control. Some LED candles come equipped with an auto shut-off timer.

Battery

Votives and tea lights usually use a small watch battery as their power source. Pillar and taper LED candles use either AA, AAA, or D batteries. LED candles have different run times in terms of battery life, so you may have to try them out a few times to get an accurate idea of what to expect.

Features

Weather-proof

Some LED candles are weather-proof, meaning they're not easily damaged by rain or other moisture. If you're hoping to use your candles for outdoor events, you may want to find a set that's advertised as weather-proof.

Dimmer

LED candles that incorporate a dimmer switch give you added control over the look of your room. It's advisable to dim your LED candle once the sun sets so the light isn't too overwhelming.

Color-changing

Some pillar candles have the ability to rotate through a few different colored lights in order to add a little style to an otherwise mundane space -- these are great for parties and dorm rooms.

Scented

A number of LED candles have a pleasant scent that kicks in when the candle is turned on. Available scents often include rose, vanilla, orchid, and cinnamon. Though the scent is pleasing, it's rarely overpowering.

Rings

Some LED tapers include small rubber rings that sit at their base, keeping them in place when put into a candlestick.

Price

LED candles cost between $7 and $20. LED candles around $7 are mostly 12- or 24-pack tea lights or votives or single pillar candles without a remote. If you spend $15, expect to find LED tapers, larger single pillars, or multi-height pillar sets. For $20 or more, you can buy larger sets of pillar candles with decorative effects and a remote.

FAQ

Q. Do LED candles get hot like regular flame candles?

A. No. The beauty of an LED candle is that it's always cool to the touch, making it safe for all types of uses. You can even place them in luminary bags or jack-o'-lanterns without fear of fire.

Q. How long will the bulb on my LED candle last?

A. The bulb on most LED candles will last for years. The standard life of an LED bulb is 50,000 hours. Keep in mind that you need to change the batteries on a regular basis.

LED candles we recommend

Best of the best: Enpornk's Flameless Candles Set

Our take: Large set of nine LED candles that makes for an attractive centerpiece.

What we like: Multiple sizes, remote, shut-off timer, and brightness adjuster are just a few of the reasons why this is a top pick.

What we dislike: Batteries not included.

Best bang for your buck: Homemory's Flameless LED Tea Lights

Our take: A realistic looking set of 12 LED candles with a comfortable price tag.

What we like: Over 100 hours of battery life.

What we dislike: Some complained that the light isn't soft enough.

Choice 3: LED Lytes' Flickering Flameless Candles

Our take: Set of three color-rotating candles will bring a smile to your face.

What we like: Vanilla-scented wax, remote control, and changing colors make this a fun option for anyone.

What we dislike: The wax can melt if placed in too hot an area.

