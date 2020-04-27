We all need hobbies to help us blow off steam and keep our minds busy. If you're someone who prefers activities that allow you to be creative and work with your hands, leatherworking can be a lot of fun. You can make wallets, belts, bags, and more with some practice and patience -- and the right set of tools. That's why finding a high-quality leatherworking kit is crucial when you're starting out with the hobby. It includes all the tools you need to work on leather projects, and some even provide accessories that you might need, too, including thread, rivets, snaps, and stamps for decorating your projects.

If you're not sure which kit to choose, our shopping guide is full of tips to help you find the best leatherworking kit for your next project. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from BAGERLA, which has 273 pieces, including essential tools, and a case for organizing your supplies.

Considerations when choosing leatherworking kits

Essential tools

Any leatherworking kit should contain the essential tools that you'll need to get started in leatherworking. If you're not sure what those must-have tools are, here are some key pieces to look for when you're shopping.

Awl: A tool with a sharp tip to scratch a design or punch holes into leather for stitches.

Utility knife: Must have a replaceable blade to remain extremely sharp to avoid the risk of injury.

Cutting board: Mat that protects your work surface when you're cutting leather.

Adjustable groover: This tool with an adjustable arm is used to score evenly along the edge of the leather, so your stitches line up perfectly.

Beveler/edge: Grooved tool that's used to round the corners of leather to give a finished look.

Wooden burnisher/slicker: Used to create a smooth edge on leather pieces for a more finished look.

Case

Because a leatherworking kit typically contains many pieces, it's easy to lose track of your tools and supplies if you don't keep them organized. Many kits include a case so you have a dedicated spot to keep all your equipment. Most cases are hard plastic, which means they're durable and not likely to get dented.

For the most organized storage, though, look for a kit with a case that features built-in dividers. That keeps the tools separated and prevents them from banging against one another. It also keeps small fixings like rivets from getting lost.

Features

Additional tools

Some leatherworking kits contain extra tools that come in handy for more advanced projects or taking your leather goods to the next level.

Round knife: Features a crescent-shaped blade that you rock across leather to cut it.

Skiving knife: Used to thin a piece of leather to make it more flexible or better for overlapping.

Rotary punch: Much like a paper hole punch, this tool makes holes in leather for snaps, rivets, and conchas and usually has replaceable heads for different applications.

Drive punch: Similar to a rotary punch but is hammered through the leather to create holes.

Mallet: Used for stamping leather or punching other tools through the leather to create holes.

Pricking iron: Helps create evenly spaced holes in leather.

Wing divider: Looks like a compass with two pointed ends and helps measure along leather to achieve straight lines.

Swivel knife: Cuts patterns or designs into leather.

Bone folder: Helps create sharp edges in molded leather.

Thread

Leatherworking projects often involve stitching the leather, so it helps to choose a kit that includes thread. That allows you to get started on your projects right away. Opt for a kit with waxed thread in a variety of colors to give you options for your projects.

Trimmings/fixings

If you want to give your leather projects a more decorative look, opt for a kit that includes trimmings or fixings. Some kits come with rivets, snaps, and conchas, but you'll want to find a kit with a wide assortment to make sure that you have a good variety for your projects.

Extras

Leatherworking kits can come with other accessories and tools that can help you decorate your projects.

Needles: Stronger than the needles you'd use on fabric. Look for a kit that includes both straight and curved needles.

Thimbles: Keep your fingers safe from the needles when you're stitching your leather.

Beeswax: Used to coat thread, finish leather edges, and lubricate punch drives.

Stamps: Add letters, numbers, symbols, and patterns to your leather projects.

Dye applicator: Used to add color to leather.

Sponge: Adds moisture to leather to make it more pliable.

Sandpaper: Used to smooth the edges of leather and ready it for burnishing.

Price

You'll usually pay between $15 and $80 for a leatherworking kit. Kits that cost below $15 usually only have a few specific tools for tasks like stamping or stitching leather. For a more complete kit with a variety of tools and accessories, expect to spend $15 to $40. The most complete leatherworking kits with both basic and advanced tools, as well as a plethora of accessories, typically cost between $40 and $80.

FAQ

Q. What maintenance do leatherworking tools need?

A. To create top-notch leather projects -- and prevent injuries -- your leatherworking tools should always be clean and sharp. If the tools get dull, they can rip the leather or require you to use more pressure, which increases the risk of injury.

Q. How do I make my leatherworking projects look professional?

A. It's the small details that make a leather project look more professional. That means making sure holes are centered, stitches are evenly spaced, and edges are smooth and burnished.

Leatherworking kits we recommend

Best of the best: BAGERLA's 273-Piece Leatherworking Tool Kit

Our take: A kit that works for newbies and experienced leatherworkers alike thanks to its generous lineup of tools.

What we like: Contains 273 leatherworking tools and supplies, including a variety of needles and stamps. Rotary punch offers nine size options. Comes with a case.

What we dislike: Some users find the tools break easily. More expensive than other kits, but does include a wide range of tools.

Best bang for your buck: Dorhui's Leather Working Tools and Supplies

Our take: An excellent kit for creating decorative leather crafts because of the wide array of beveling and edging tools.

What we like: Contains 86 tools. Includes wax rope. Offers plenty of variety for beginner leather crafters to experiment with.

What we dislike: Doesn't include any letter or number stamps.

Choice 3: LAMPTOP's Leather Craft Tools

Our take: The perfect kit for those interested in projects that involve leather stitching.

What we like: Comes with a clamp that allows for clean sewing. Includes a cutting mat and wax rope in four colors. Can also be used on denim.

What we dislike: Doesn't include tools for cutting or stamping.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.