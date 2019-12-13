The best leather conditioner

There's just something so luxurious about the soft, smooth feel of leather. But if you want your sofa, boots, or favorite purse to stay in prime condition, you have to care for it the right way. That means using a leather conditioner regularly to keep the leather moisturized, so it stays soft and flexible. It also makes your leather goods less likely to crack and can even help treat water and mildew damage. Some leather conditioners are part of formulas that contain leather cleaner or protectants, too, so you can clean, condition, and protect your leather in a single step.

If you're looking for a good leather conditioner, our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you choose the best option for your leather goods. Our top choice from Obenauf's can condition your leather with just a small amount of the product, and it helps prevent mold growth.

Considerations when choosing leather conditioners

Leather type

When you're shopping for a leather conditioner, you should always take the type of leather that you're treating into consideration. Not all leather types are the same, so a conditioner that might work on one kind of leather could damage another.

The main types of leather include:

Pigmented or protected leather, which features a coating of polyurethane or silicone. It can be treated with an all-purpose leather cleaner because you don't have to worry about the leather being discolored or damaged.

Aniline leather, which is an extremely soft, pliable leather that fades, stains, and wears very easily. Look for a leather conditioner designed specifically for this type of leather.

Nubuck leather, which has a weathered finish that resembles suede. It isn't as susceptible to damage as aniline is, but you should still choose a conditioner designed specifically for nubuck.

Leather product

In addition to the type of leather that a product is made from, you should consider the item type as well. Leather boots require a different conditioner than a sofa does because of the conditions they're exposed to. Check the leather conditioner's product specifications carefully to see which items it can usually be applied to without causing any damage to the leather.

You can usually find conditioners specifically formulated for shoes, bags, clothing, or furniture.

Formula

Leather conditioners are usually available in a few different formulas:

Creams and lotions, which are rubbed into the leather with a microfiber cloth.

Spray, which usually comes in a pump-spray or aerosol spray bottle.

Wipes, which are made of cloth or paper that's treated with the conditioner, so you only have to run them over the leather.



Features

Conditioner plus cleaner

If you want to care for your leather goods in a single step, look for a leather conditioner that has a cleaning component as well. Not all leather cleaners are suitable for all types of leather and leather items, though, so check to make sure that a particular formula is suitable for the leather product you're treating.

Water-repelling

All general leather conditioners offer some protection for your leather items, but they don't make your leather waterproof. You can find some formulas that contain ingredients that can form a water-repellent coating on the surface of the leather to prevent water damage, though. This can be an excellent feature if you're conditioning shoes, boots, bags, or leather clothing.

Wax-free formula

Some leather conditioners contain wax, which helps soften and boost the shine and color of your leather products. But wax can sometimes seal the pores in your leather and make it more prone to cracking. You can find natural leather conditioners that are entirely wax-free, so your leather can breathe and stays soft and pliable. The conditioner won't leave behind a greasy residue either.

Price

You can expect to pay between $10 and $20 for a leather conditioner. Basic, all-around leather conditioners typically cost between $10 and $12, while those that come in convenient spray bottles may go for $12 to $15. For a premium leather conditioner that's suitable for more delicate leather, expect to pay between $15 and $20.

FAQ

Q. How often should I condition my leather goods?

A. Most leather conditioners suggest applying the conditioner every three to six months. If you live in an area with drier weather, stick to every three months. If you live in a more humid climate, every six months is usually enough.

Q. Does conditioning leather make it waterproof?

A. A leather conditioner can't make a leather item waterproof, but you can find some conditioners that have water-repelling abilities to minimize water damage to your leather items.

Leather conditioners we recommend

Best of the best: Obenauf's Heavy-Duty Leather Preservative

Our take: A high-performing leather conditioner that can help revive leather boots, bags, and other items that have seen better days.

What we like: Helps soften the appearance of scuff marks. Only requires a small amount of the product to see results. Aids in extending the life of your leather goods. Offers protection against mold growth.

What we dislike: Applying the conditioner can take quite a bit of time and effort. It also takes a long time to dry.

Best bang for your buck: Leather Honey's Leather Conditioner

Our take: A quality leather conditioner that's hand-bottled and manufactured by a family company with a long history in the industry. Can help save old leather goods and soften new items.

What we like: Features a nontoxic, natural formula. Suitable for use on boots, shoes, bags, gloves, furniture, and even saddles. Application is easy. Conditioner is easily absorbed and hydrates quickly.

What we dislike: Can leave behind a sticky residue. Can darken the color of light leather products.

Choice 3: Bickmore's Bick 4 Leather Conditioner

Our take: An excellent leather conditioner that's effective for restoring a soft, smooth finish to old leather goods and is made by a trusted brand.

What we like: Only requires a single application to revive the look of leather goods. Leaves leather feeling soft and pliable. Offers no sticky or greasy residue behind.

What we dislike: Leaves behind a strong acidic scent on the leather. Can darken some leather items.

