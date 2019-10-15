The best leather cleaner

Leather is one of the best materials for furniture and other fine goods because of its durability and beauty. That's why it adorns some of our most treasured belongings. However, if not properly conditioned and cared for, leather can crack and disintegrate over time. To keep your leather clean and supple, your best option is to use a good leather cleaner. Modern leather cleaners can help to moisturize leather and keep contaminants from taking hold on the hyde's surface. Home remedies, such as olive oil and linseed oil, had their place as leather protectants in the past, but modern cleaners have surpassed their effectiveness.

If you're in need of leather cleaner, then keep reading. Our top pick, TriNova's Leather Cleaner, is a powerful formula that can extend the life of your leather goods by nearly a decade.

Considerations when choosing leather cleaners

Items to be cleaned

When choosing a leather cleaner, you need to take into consideration the item that is to be cleaned. For example, if you plan to clean a large leather couch, you might not want a leather cleaner that comes in a bulky spray bottle, because it may be difficult to spray onto harder-to-reach parts of the couch, such as the back side. While a wipe-on leather cleaner would work fine in such a case, a spray-on cleaner would not.

Concentrate

Most leather cleaners come premixed. A few, however, come in a concentrated formula that you need to mix yourself. While this takes more effort, it also tends to result in lower cost in the long run. If you don't have the time or patience to deal with mixing a concentrate, you'll want to opt for a pre-mixed bottle.

Coverage

You'll need to determine how much surface area a bottle of leather cleaner can cover before buying. Those that suggest applying with a paper towel won't cover as much as those that recommend you use a microfiber cloth. Cleaners that recommend you use a paper towel are not absorbed as easily as those that recommend microfiber cloths. They work fine for smaller leather goods, but larger items, such as furniture, probably require a microfiber-compatible cleaner.

Spray vs. gel

Leather cleaning sprays are relatively thin liquids that are sprayed from a pump bottle. They can be sprayed either onto the leather or onto a cloth. Gels can't be sprayed, and need to be squeezed either onto the leather or onto a cloth. While they both offer the same level of cleaning power, you need to consider which is most convenient for your needs.

Cleaner vs. conditioner

While many leather cleaners are only intended to wash the surface of the leather, others include a conditioning chemical, which moisturizes and protects it. It's recommended that you condition most leather goods. Leather conditioner can come either as a part of a cleaner, or as its own separate item. If your chosen leather cleaner doesn't come with a conditioning agent built-in, then you should buy an additional bottle of conditioner.

Finished vs. unfinished leather

Some cleaners can only be used on finished leathers, and are not recommended for unfinished leathers, or fabrics such as suede and faux leathers. Be sure you know what type of leather you plan to clean ahead of time to avoid damaging your leather.

Price

Most leather cleaners cost between $10 and $20. The lower-end of the price range contains mostly cleaner-only options. If you spend on the high end, then you can likely get a combination product that will both clean and condition your leather.

FAQ

Q. Can leather cleaner get tough stains out of my leather goods?

A. It depends on what the stain is from, and how long it's been on the leather. Once a stain permeates the pores of the leather and starts to spread laterally, you probably need to get the item professionally cleaned to remove the stain.

Q. How often do I need to clean my leather?

A. As a general rule, clean and condition your leather at least three times every year. If your leather items are exposed to the sun every day, then it's probably best to clean and condition them once a month.

Leather cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: TriNova's Leather Cleaner

Our take: Cleans and softens at the same time. Best option for all-around leather care.

What we like: Can be used on synthetic leather as well. Includes a microfiber wiping towel.

What we dislike: Comparatively expensive, but works great.

Best bang for your buck: Armor All's Leather Gel

Our take: A hard-working leather cleaner at a reasonable price.

What we like: Cleans deep dirt quickly, protects from discoloration and cracking, and formulated specially for car interiors.

What we dislike: Some found it to have an unpleasant smell.

Choice 3: Leather Honey's Leather Cleaner

Our take: Big-time help from a small family-owned company.

What we like: Works well on the highest-quality premium leathers that may be delicate, as well as vinyl and other synthetics. Also includes a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so there's little risk.

What we dislike: Some users were disappointed with limited stain removal.

