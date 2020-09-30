The best leaf blower of 2020

Raise your hand if you really like raking leaves. No, didn't think so! A leaf blower makes the job a whole lot quicker and takes much less physical effort.

There are models for every budget and every garden, from small yards to extensive acreage. You can choose high-performance gas models, affordable corded electric tools, or versatile cordless blowers.

We've been looking at old favorites and recent models, so we can help you choose the best one for your needs -- and make sure you also get great value.

Best leaf blowers of 2020

1. Husqvarna's Two-Cycle Gas Backpack Blower: Unrivaled power, legendary reliability, improved fuel consumption, and lower emissions make this all-around top tool our number one pick for 2020.

2. Toro's UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum: Returning to our short list, this powerful three-in-one machine with variable speed is ideal for the urban gardener.

3. Greenworks' Cordless Leaf Blower: This lightweight, go-anywhere model from one of the best names in battery-powered equipment is a long-standing favorite of ours.

Skip to the end of the article for more details.

How to choose the best leaf blower

The headline figure with leaf blowers is usually miles per hour, and at up to 250 mph it can sound impressive. However, to blow that hard the flow has to be concentrated into a narrow pattern. What you mostly want with leaf blowing is a fairly wide path so you can sweep lots of material or produce lots of suction. For that you need high air volume, not speed, which is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). In our opinion, this is the more important figure. Entry-level leaf blowers should offer at least 300 CFM, professional models can exceed 600 CFM.

Although there's some overlap, the size of your yard and the number of trees will have a big impact on your choice of leaf blower in terms of power source.

Cordless leaf blowers seem like the perfect solution for many. No cord to restrict you, no messy gas and oil to mix. They're relatively quiet, too. At the budget end, what can let them down is power and/or run time. You can buy a spare battery to extend use, but they're expensive. Heavy-duty cordless leaf blowers are available, but they're as expensive as gas versions, and few run for more than 20 minutes between charges. You can't change the voltage of the battery, but you can up the Amp hours (Ah). More Ah equals longer run time.

You can save money with "bare tool" deals if you already have a compatible charger and battery -- but check carefully. Older versions may not work with your new blower.

Corded leaf blowers are usually the cheapest option, and dollar-for-dollar will be more powerful than cordless. They're equally quiet. The drawback here is their range. Extension cords are a maximum 100 feet. You shouldn't daisy-chain cords together for safety reasons, but power drops over distance so there may not be enough to run the tool properly anyway. Still, if you have a modest yard a corded leaf blower can be great value.

Gas leaf blowers offer the same freedom of movement as a cordless, and the potential for huge power, but they're heavier, much noisier, and require regular maintenance. Nevertheless, they remain the prime choice for contractors, and for owners of large spaces. It takes just a couple of minutes to refill with gas and oil, and you can work all day if you need to.

Before you decide, it's worth checking zoning regulations. Some have noise limits or restricted time periods. A few sensitive areas, near hospitals for example, may ban them altogether.

FAQ

Q. Is safety gear recommended when using a leaf blower?

A. They can be loud (especially gas models), so you ought to wear ear protection. Work gloves are always a good idea. Twigs and debris often get blown into the air, so you might want a face shield and dust mask.

Q. Do all leaf blowers offer a vacuum function?

A. No, many do not. Performance varies, so you need to be careful. Tube diameter may not handle large leaves, and they can struggle if the material is damp. Also, be sure to check the bag size; you don't want to be emptying it every couple of minutes.

In-depth reviews of best leaf blowers

Best of the best: Husqvarna's Two-Cycle Gas Backpack Blower

What we like: Pro-grade performance producing over 600 CFM. Variable-speed throttle has cruise control. Backpack has padded shoulder straps and hip belt to spread load. Dampers minimize vibration.

What we dislike: Higher maintenance needs. Occasional throttle problems.

Best bang for your buck: Toro's UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum

What we like: Strong 12-amp motor with variable speed for up to 350 CFM. Blows, vacuums and mulches so you've got less waste that composts more quickly.

What we dislike: Tube design restricts vacuum capability to small leaves only.

Choice 3: Greenworks' Cordless Leaf Blower

What we like: No gas or cord. Weighs just seven pounds with battery, so it's easy to handle. Up to 30 minutes between charges. Competitively priced.

What we dislike: Light-duty only. Best for paths and other hard surfaces.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.