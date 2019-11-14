The best lava lamp

Lava lamps are a ubiquitous 1960s and 1970s household accessory that everyone loved but nobody will admit to having. Thankfully, these colorful liquid motion lamps are once again en vogue, allowing anyone to give in to their nostalgic funky side. Most lava lamps use heated wax to create a "dancing blob" effect inside the lamp. Others use glitter instead of or in addition to wax. If you've been looking for a way to inject some fun into your home or office décor but haven't yet found the right accent piece, consider a lava lamp.

For expert advice and information, keep reading. We've compiled this useful buying guide, and we include recommendations, like Schylling's Lava the Original Grande Lava Lamp. It's big and bold enough to demand attention from anyone who looks its way.

Considerations when choosing lava lamps

Size

While most lava lamps are small enough to fit comfortably on a table or desk, there are a wide range of sizes available. Most range between 11.5 and 27 inches tall. Luckily, most of them occupy a small footprint, regardless of their height.

Shape

The original lava lamp design was a basic cone. However, many other variations have been produced since. Whether bullet-shaped, cylindrical, or globe-shaped, you can find almost any lamp shape you want if you look hard enough.

Base and caps

The base and cap are the bottom and the top of the lamp above and below the clear glass/plastic portion. The base and cap are usually a solid color, though you can find them with fun and interesting designs if you prefer they be more noticeable.

Colors

The liquid in a lava lamp is translucent, although it usually has a tint or hue to it. You have an almost unlimited number of color choices available to you when picking a lava lamp. Not only can you choose the color of the liquid, the wax in a lava lamp also comes in various colors.

Features

Glitter and sparkles

Glitter and sparkles add a shiny, fun feel to your lava lamp. You can get a lamp with only glitter, or one that incorporates both glitter and wax for a more interesting look.

Bluetooth speaker

A few lava lamps now feature a Bluetooth speaker built into the lamp housing. This is a great way to expand your enjoyment of your lava lamp. Not only can you watch the light show created by your lamp, you can enjoy your favorite music at the same time.

Price

Most lava lamps cost between $10 and $100. A $10 lava lamp is less than 12 inches tall and is relatively basic. For $50, you can get a lamp 14 inches or taller with glitter and a fun base design. Lava lamps priced at $100 can be two feet tall or higher and have a number of extra features.

FAQ

Q. Can lava lamps be dangerous?

A. Any lamp can be dangerous if not used properly. However, lava lamps are designed for regular home use and should be perfectly safe if you follow all instructions. The two primary things to remember are not to touch the lamp's base or glass when it's fully warmed up and not to expose the glass to extreme external heat.

Q. What kind of light bulb should I use in my lava lamp?

A. The majority of lava lamps require between a 15-watt and 40-watt bulb. Larger models may require between 60 and 100 watts. Always consult the manufacturer's specifications for the exact bulb wattage required by your lamp.

Lava lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Schylling's Lava the Original Grande Lava Lamp

Our take: Somewhat pricey, but you get a whole lot of lamp for the money.

What we like: Solid construction and an impressive 27-inch height make this lamp one of the better models you can get.

What we dislike: Not a lot of color options.

Best bang for your buck: Schylling's Lava the Original Lamp with Chalkboard Base

Our take: A reasonable price for a fun little lamp.

What we like: Chalkboard finish lets you decorate to your heart's content. Reliable quality and fun glitter inside.

What we dislike: No wax, only glitter.

Choice 3: Rhode Island Novelty's Tornado Lamp

Our take: A mesmerizing mini-twister right in your room.

What we like: Tornado design is fun and interesting to watch. Cycles through five different colors.

What we dislike: Continues cycling through colors without the ability to stay on one.

