The best laundry stain remover

Don't sweat a stain on your new favorite shirt -- simply treat it with the right product. Laundry stain removers are effective at removing stains and odors without damaging fabrics.

You should choose a laundry stain remover based on both the type of stain and the type of fabric. Some removers are tough enough to strip stains off of heavyweight fabrics, whereas others have gentler formulas that preserve the integrity of more delicate garments while safely removing what shouldn't be there. There are also nontoxic formulas available for those with sensitive skin.

Take a look at our buying guide to find the right laundry stain remover for your needs and say goodbye to tough stains and odors. We're also including our favorite product, the Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover, which has a nontoxic plant-derived formula that is safe to use on all clothing.

Considerations when choosing laundry stain removers

Types of laundry removers

Oxidizing

Oxidizing removers work on the molecular level, breaking apart the chemical bonds of a stain to bleach or remove its color. These removers are typically used to handle beverage and ink stains, though it's recommended to use them sparingly, especially on darker fabrics. If oxidizing removers sit too long, they begin to break down the color of the garment, creating permanent discoloration.

Surfactant

Surfactant removers loosen the grip between the stain and the fabric, making it easier for a regular wash cycle to remove the stain completely. These removers are ideal for removing water- and oil-based stains, including stains from greasy foods. They often work in conjunction with oxidizing removers to maximize the types of stains they can handle.

Enzyme

Enzyme-based removers break down stains into smaller pieces so that they can be removed in microscopic bits. These removers feature a combination of effective enzymes, giving them stain-fighting versatility. They're ideal for food, blood, and sweat stains on clothing as well as linens and other material surfaces throughout the home.

Features

Formula type

Laundry stain removers come in liquid, gel, and powder formulas. Liquid and gel formulas are most popular, as application is fast and effortless. Liquid removers are usually sprayed directly onto clothing, whereas gel formulas are usually applied from a squeeze bottle. For both formulas, it's recommended to lay clothing flat before applying, so that the remover doesn't run down and drip off hung clothing.

To use a powder formula, you add the remover to a water-filled basin so the garment can be fully immersed in the diluted product. After the required treatment time, rinse it thoroughly before placing it in a washing machine with other clothing. While powder formulas tout effectiveness, they require quite a bit of time and effort, which is a dealbreaker for some consumers.

Considering fabric

Laundry stain removers are effective, but they are not universally useful -- especially when it comes to different fabric types. You'll need to defer to the manufacturer for the recommended fabrics, textiles, and materials. Fabric colors also play a role, as some formulas with bleaching properties are best for whites, whereas you'll need color-safe formulas for all other colors. The durability of the fabric is also a concern; heavyweight fabrics may be able to weather harsher formulas, yet delicate garments like silk or lace require the gentlest, safest removers.

Price

Laundry stain removers have a place in every home, which is why they're affordably priced between $4 and $20. Liquid removers are the least expensive, but gel or powder types cost significantly more. The average bottle will run you up to $10, but if you're looking for specialty formulas, expect to spend closer to $20.

FAQ

Q. Do laundry stain removers expire or spoil?

A. Like other household cleaning products, it's recommended to replace your laundry stain removers every two years. If they contain any antibacterial properties, you'll need to replace them annually.

Q. Can I spray my stained clothing while I'm wearing it?

A. No, as you should avoid prolonged skin contact with laundry stain removers -- even the nontoxic formulas. Putting stain remover on your clothes when you're wearing them also lessens its effectiveness; it needs to sit and soak a while, which it can't do if it's working against gravity.

Laundry stain removers we recommend

Best of the best: Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover

Our take: Despite its natural formula, this remover is incredibly capable of removing tough stains and stuck-on odors. Popular for families.

What we like: Cruelty-free product that utilizes a combination of plant enzymes. Can be used as a pre-treater and is safe to use on delicate fabrics.

What we dislike: While it's listed as being unscented, some consumers report a mild, noticeable odor upon spraying.

Best bang for your buck: Shout Advanced Stain Remover Gel

Our take: A little goes a long way with this budget-friendly stain remover. Tough on stains without causing damage to clothing.

What we like: Thick gel formula penetrates stains and removes them in the washing machine. Can be used with any temperature water, and is safe for colors.

What we dislike: Spray nozzle is inconsistent with stream and requires frequent adjusting to get product to come out.

Choice 3: Grandma's Secret Spot Stain Remover

Our take: Nontoxic formula that only requires a few drops for effective spot treatment. No rubbing required, so it's a low maintenance product.

What we like: Targets stains with an environmentally friendly, biodegradable formula. Can be used to safely treat old stains without causing further damage to clothing.

What we dislike: Bottle seals could be damaged during delivery, resulting in leaky product.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.