The best laundry detergent for sensitive skin

Is your skin prone to breakouts and rashes? If it is, you likely pay close attention to every material or substance you come into contact with -- especially household products. Choosing a laundry detergent for sensitive skin allows you to wear clothes confidently and comfortably.

Regular laundry detergents get down and dirty with laundry and, sometimes, that's at the cost of your skin. Now there are detergents specially formulated that are free of dyes, phthalates, fragrances, and other harsh chemicals. These laundry detergents tend to have simpler formulas that are safe for the whole family to use, some of which are also eco-friendly.

To learn more about finding the right laundry detergent for your skin needs, continue reading our buying guide. Our top choice is Arm & Hammer's Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent, which only uses ingredients that are gentle to the skin.

Considerations when choosing laundry detergents for sensitive skin

Formula type

Just like regular detergent, those made for sensitive skin will come in powder, liquid, and pod formulas. Powder formulas take more time to dissolve than liquid formulas, and, in some cases, you'll need an extra rinse cycle. Liquid formulas and pods mix far more easily and, according to some consumers, are gentler on sensitive skin overall.

Ingredients

Fragrances and dyes are the top ingredients that cause skin reactions. As a result, you can find laundry detergents for sensitive skin are free of most or all of the following: parabens, dyes, fragrances, surfactants, thickeners, and moisturizers. Instead, they'll substitute them for allergy-friendly ingredients, many of which are plant-based or naturally derived.

Scented vs. unscented

If your skin is extremely sensitive, your best bet is to choose fragrance-free formulas. If you're moderately sensitive and can handle natural fragrances, there are some laundry detergents for sensitive skin with scents derived from lavender, eucalyptus, or peppermint plants.

Cleaning power

Laundry detergents for sensitive skin include fewer harsh cleaning agents. In some cases, this means they're less effective at tackling stains. Some allergy-friendly detergents can handle stubborn stains and odors effortlessly, whereas with others, you'll need to pre-treat or scrub them out first.

Features

Eco-friendly detergents

Eco-friendly detergents are good for the body as well as the Earth. Not only are these formulas naturally derived and safe to use, but they're also often ethically and sustainably sourced. They may be cruelty-free and may even have recyclable packaging.

Many laundry detergents for sensitive skin are packed like traditional detergents in cardboard boxes or plastic bottles. Some are packaged in eco-friendly materials that are biodegradable, or recyclable or can be repurposed for something else around the home.

Water temperature

Hot water is often preferred for stain and odor removal in a wash cycle, however, many consumers prefer cold water for environmental and personal reasons. It's not a big deal with some laundry detergents for sensitive skin, but for others, you'll need to stick to optimal water temperature for maximum cleaning results.

High-efficiency compatibility

Only some laundry detergents for sensitive skin are compatible with HE (high-efficiency) washing machines. If you have an HE machine and use a detergent that isn't compatible, you'll probably need additional rinse cycles to fully remove residue.

Price

You'll pay anywhere between 13 to 32 cents per load with laundry detergents for sensitive skin. Power formulas are generally less expensive, whereas liquid formulas and pods are at the top of the scale.

FAQ

Q. Why are laundry detergents for sensitive skin so much more expensive than regular detergents?

A. Simply put, you're paying for a more expensive formula. Without harsh chemicals or cleaning agents, a considerable amount of research and development is involved in gentler yet effective formulas. While these detergents come with hefty price tags, you can think of them as an investment in your health and well-being.

Q. Will there be any cross-contamination between loads if I'm alternating between detergents?

A. There may be trace residue or formula that ends up in the next load. While it doesn't conserve water by any means, some consumers do water-only cycles between loads to eliminate the majority of residue.

Laundry detergents for sensitive skin we recommend

Best of the best: Arm & Hammer's Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent

Our take: Effective cleaning through gentle ingredients from a trusted brand.

What we like: Hypoallergenic and free of dyes, preservatives, and fragrances. Won't leave behind a residue.

What we dislike: Formula is top-notch, but it's on the expensive side.

Best bang for your buck: Puracy's Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent

Our take: This concentrated plant-based formula is wallet-friendly and gentle on skin.

What we like: Easy to control product dispensed through pump. Handles stains and odors with ease.

What we dislike: Formula is more effective in cool water, not hot water.

Choice 3: Persil's ProClean Power Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Our take: Top-rated for its stain-fighting quality in a dermatologist-recommended formula.

What we like: Can be used with high-efficiency machines. Free of dyes, perfumes, and harsh additives and thickeners.

What we dislike: Must screw the cap on all the way so it doesn't pop off and leak.

